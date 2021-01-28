    Derrick Henry: Deshaun Watson Trade Request Rumors 'A Good Thing' for Titans

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 28, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Heisman Trophy candidates Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson, left, and Alabama running back Derrick Henry pose for a photograph after the college football awards at the College Football Hall of Fame, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    John Bazemore/Associated Press

    Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry wasn't disappointed to hear quarterback Deshaun Watson requested a trade from the AFC South rival Houston Texans.

    "That's a good thing for us," Henry said Thursday on the Dan Patrick Show after ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Watson made the formal request "weeks ago."

    The Titans won both games against the Texans in 2020, but the contests went right down to the wire. They won the first meeting 42-36 in overtime and the second matchup 41-38.

    Watson threw for 700 yards with seven touchdowns and just one interception in those games.

    Getting the 25-year-old three-time Pro Bowl selection out of the division would be a step toward Tennessee potentially taking total control of the AFC South heading toward the 2021 season.

    The Indianapolis Colts are also facing questions at quarterback after the retirement of Philip Rivers, and the Jacksonville Jaguars aren't yet in the contender category despite being in line to fill their QB void by likely taking Clemson's Trevor Lawrence with the first overall pick in the 2021 draft.

    Titans head coach Mike Vrabel praised Watson before the teams' second meeting this season.

    "He's fantastic," Vrabel told reporters. "There's a calmness. I don't think there ever looks like there's any panic when things break down sometimes in the pocket. He's got amazing play strength, quick release, can throw from different platforms with guys hanging all over him. It's a huge challenge."

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Henry's history with Watson goes back to 2015 when he edged out the then-Clemson quarterback and Stanford's Christian McCaffrey, now with the Carolina Panthers, to win the Heisman Trophy while at Alabama.

    Related

      Deshaun Watson Requests Trade

      Texans QB officially wants out, decision unaffected by Houston's hire of new HC David Culley (Schefter)

      Deshaun Watson Requests Trade
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Deshaun Watson Requests Trade

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Texans Want to Keep Deshaun

      Houston doesn’t want to trade Watson and wants to repair the relationship with its star QB (Houston Chronicle)

      Texans Want to Keep Deshaun
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Texans Want to Keep Deshaun

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Texans Hire David Culley as HC

      Ravens assistant accepts Houston's offer to become new head coach, Tim Kelly will remain OC

      Report: Texans Hire David Culley as HC
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Texans Hire David Culley as HC

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      NFL FAs Who Could Blow Up on New Teams

      Six players who could be steals on the open market

      NFL FAs Who Could Blow Up on New Teams
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL FAs Who Could Blow Up on New Teams

      Chris Roling
      via Bleacher Report