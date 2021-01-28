Derrick Henry: Deshaun Watson Trade Request Rumors 'A Good Thing' for Titans

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry wasn't disappointed to hear quarterback Deshaun Watson requested a trade from the AFC South rival Houston Texans.

"That's a good thing for us," Henry said Thursday on the Dan Patrick Show after ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Watson made the formal request "weeks ago."

The Titans won both games against the Texans in 2020, but the contests went right down to the wire. They won the first meeting 42-36 in overtime and the second matchup 41-38.

Watson threw for 700 yards with seven touchdowns and just one interception in those games.

Getting the 25-year-old three-time Pro Bowl selection out of the division would be a step toward Tennessee potentially taking total control of the AFC South heading toward the 2021 season.

The Indianapolis Colts are also facing questions at quarterback after the retirement of Philip Rivers, and the Jacksonville Jaguars aren't yet in the contender category despite being in line to fill their QB void by likely taking Clemson's Trevor Lawrence with the first overall pick in the 2021 draft.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel praised Watson before the teams' second meeting this season.

"He's fantastic," Vrabel told reporters. "There's a calmness. I don't think there ever looks like there's any panic when things break down sometimes in the pocket. He's got amazing play strength, quick release, can throw from different platforms with guys hanging all over him. It's a huge challenge."

Henry's history with Watson goes back to 2015 when he edged out the then-Clemson quarterback and Stanford's Christian McCaffrey, now with the Carolina Panthers, to win the Heisman Trophy while at Alabama.