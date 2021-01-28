Super Bowl Odds 2021: Over/Under, Box Score and Prop Picks for Chiefs vs. Bucs

Super Bowl Odds 2021: Over/Under, Box Score and Prop Picks for Chiefs vs. BucsJanuary 28, 2021
Super Bowl LV is set for February 7. While the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are using this time for recovery and pre-game planning, many fans are preparing to lay a few wagers for the big game.
Betting lines, over/unders and the moneyline are the most traditional sources for football wagering. However, prop bets and daily fantasy sports (DFS) can provide an extra outlet for fans more interested in individual achievements than the final outcome—and, of course, for those fond of both avenues.
Here we'll examine the latest odds, over/under and moneyline from DraftKings Sportsbook, along with box score predictions for fantasy-relevant players and some top early props.
Super Bowl LV: Date, Time Betting Info
Super Bowl LV
Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
When: February 7, 2021
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
TV and Live Stream: CBS, CBS All Access
Line and Over/Under: KC -3, 56.5
Money Line: KC -167, TB +145
Prediction: Kansas City 33, Tampa Bay 30
Box Score Predictions
Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes: 376 passing yards, 3 passing TDs, 1 INT, 28 rushing yards
Clyde Edwards-Helaire: 56 rushing yards, 4 receptions, 35 receiving yards
Le'Veon Bell: 15 rushing yards, 2 receptions, 18 receiving yards
Tyreek Hill: 6 receptions, 110 receiving yards, 1 TD
Sammy Watkins: 3 receptions, 40 receiving yards
Mecole Hardman: 4 receptions, 55 receiving yards, 45 rushing yards, 1 TD
Travis Kelce: 7 receptions, 95 receiving yards, 1 TD
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tom Brady: 295 passing yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 2 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD
Ronald Jones II: 76 rushing yards, 1 reception, 12 receiving yards
Leonard Fournette: 35 rushing yards, 5 receptions 35 receiving yards
Chris Godwin: 6 receptions, 72 receiving yards
Mike Evans: 5 receptions, 68 receiving yards, 1 TD
Scotty Miller: 4 receptions, 53 receiving yards
Rob Gronkowski: 4 receptions, 40 receiving yards, 1 TD
Props
1st Team to Score: Tampa Bay
The Chiefs got off to a fast start in the divisional round against the Cleveland Browns, but that has been a postseason aberration for Kansas City. The Chiefs fell behind by double digits in all three playoff games last year and were nine points down against the Buffalo Bills in this season's AFC Championship Game.
This, coupled with an impressive Tampa Bay defense, leads us to lean with the Buccaneers for this particular prop. Tampa boasts the league's top run defense and a fearsome pass rush. The Chiefs, meanwhile, are likely to be without both starting tackles.
Eric Fisher suffered a torn Achilles against Buffalo, while Mitchell Schwartz has been out since Week 6 with a back injury.
Obviously, the team that gets the ball first will have the initial opportunity to score, so this one could still literally be determined by a coin flip.
Patrick Mahomes OVER 325.5 Passing Yards
Because of Tampa's stout run defense, the Chiefs may be forced to go even more pass-heavy than they usually do—and that's saying something.
During the regular season, Kansas City ranked first in passing attempts and just 23rd in rushing attempts. Given the immense amount of receiving talent on the roster, that's not the least bit surprising. However, the Chiefs are likely to put the ball in Mahomes' hands even more here, as Clyde Edwards-Helaire and the ground game aren't likely to find much running room.
Mahomes passed for 325 yards or more eight times this season, including playoffs. While Tampa ranks first against the run, the Buccaneers only rank 21st in passing yards allowed.
All of this should lead to a big passing day by Mahomes, by necessity if not entirely by design.
Rob Gronkowski OVER 29.5 Receiving Yards
While Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski hasn't been a huge piece of the passing puzzle this postseason—he has just two receptions for 43 yards—that could change with the Lombardi Trophy on the line.
Tom Brady is likely to trust Gronk in critical situations here, both because of their long-established chemistry and because of the defensive matchups. Chiefs cornerbacks Charvarius Ward and L'Jarius Sneed are fantastic cover men, and Brady may look instead to exploit linebacker matchups with Gronkowski.
The last time Kansas City and Tampa Bay faced off, Gronkowski caught six passes for 106 yards. While he probably won't go off to that degree in Round 2, he should have a good chance of topping 30 receiving yards on the day.
