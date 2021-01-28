Super Bowl Odds 2021: Over/Under, Box Score and Prop Picks for Chiefs vs. Bucs

3 of 3

Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

1st Team to Score: Tampa Bay

The Chiefs got off to a fast start in the divisional round against the Cleveland Browns, but that has been a postseason aberration for Kansas City. The Chiefs fell behind by double digits in all three playoff games last year and were nine points down against the Buffalo Bills in this season's AFC Championship Game.

This, coupled with an impressive Tampa Bay defense, leads us to lean with the Buccaneers for this particular prop. Tampa boasts the league's top run defense and a fearsome pass rush. The Chiefs, meanwhile, are likely to be without both starting tackles.

Eric Fisher suffered a torn Achilles against Buffalo, while Mitchell Schwartz has been out since Week 6 with a back injury.

Obviously, the team that gets the ball first will have the initial opportunity to score, so this one could still literally be determined by a coin flip.

Patrick Mahomes OVER 325.5 Passing Yards

Because of Tampa's stout run defense, the Chiefs may be forced to go even more pass-heavy than they usually do—and that's saying something.

During the regular season, Kansas City ranked first in passing attempts and just 23rd in rushing attempts. Given the immense amount of receiving talent on the roster, that's not the least bit surprising. However, the Chiefs are likely to put the ball in Mahomes' hands even more here, as Clyde Edwards-Helaire and the ground game aren't likely to find much running room.

Mahomes passed for 325 yards or more eight times this season, including playoffs. While Tampa ranks first against the run, the Buccaneers only rank 21st in passing yards allowed.

All of this should lead to a big passing day by Mahomes, by necessity if not entirely by design.

Rob Gronkowski OVER 29.5 Receiving Yards

While Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski hasn't been a huge piece of the passing puzzle this postseason—he has just two receptions for 43 yards—that could change with the Lombardi Trophy on the line.

Tom Brady is likely to trust Gronk in critical situations here, both because of their long-established chemistry and because of the defensive matchups. Chiefs cornerbacks Charvarius Ward and L'Jarius Sneed are fantastic cover men, and Brady may look instead to exploit linebacker matchups with Gronkowski.

The last time Kansas City and Tampa Bay faced off, Gronkowski caught six passes for 106 yards. While he probably won't go off to that degree in Round 2, he should have a good chance of topping 30 receiving yards on the day.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).



Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).

21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.