Tom Brady, Bucs to Wear White Jerseys in Super Bowl 55; Chiefs Will Wear Red

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

It's rare for the team wearing red inside Raymond James Stadium to be on the visiting sideline, but that will be the case in the upcoming Super Bowl.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday that the Kansas City Chiefs will wear their red jerseys in Super Bowl LV, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will wear white jerseys with pewter pants. Kansas City also wore red jerseys in last season's Super Bowl when it won the Lombardi Trophy against the San Francisco 49ers.

The biggest headline this year is the quarterback showdown between Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady.

Brady is largely regarded as the best quarterback in league history, but Mahomes may eventually be in that discussion given the start to his career. If he can lead the Chiefs to victory, he will have two Super Bowl titles and a league MVP in his first three years as a starter.

On the other side, Brady will take the field in his 10th Super Bowl as he looks to win his seventh Lombardi Trophy.

That is quite the standard for Mahomes to live up to, even if he is well on his way to a Hall of Fame career.