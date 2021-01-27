Bruce Arians Says 'Hell No' He Won't Retire If Bucs Win Super Bowl 55 vs. Chiefs

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Bruce Arians has no intention of retiring if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Appearing on Tampa, Florida, radio station 95.3 WDAE (h/t Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times), Arians said definitively "hell no" when asked if he would step down as Bucs head coach if they win a championship.



"I'm going for two," he added. "If the Glazers will have me back."

There's been no speculation that the 68-year-old Arians was considering walking away from his job, but a Super Bowl win would put a nice bow on a coaching career that began as a graduate assistant at Virginia Tech in 1975.

Arians signed a four-year deal to replace Dirk Koetter as Bucs head coach in January 2019. He sat out the 2018 season after retiring from the NFL following five years as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals.

Chris Arians, Bruce's wife, told ESPN's Josh Weinfuss in November 2019 that her husband "failed at retirement" when he decided to take the Tampa Bay job.

In addition to coaching the Bucs and Cardinals, Arians went 9-3 as interim head coach of the Indianapolis Colts in 2012 after Chuck Pagano took a sabbatical when he was diagnosed with cancer.

A two-time winner of the Associated Press Coach of the Year award, Arians has yet to win the Super Bowl as a head coach. He did win two titles as an assistant coach with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2005 and 2008. This will be Arians' first trip to the Super Bowl as a head coach.

The Buccaneers are looking for their second championship in franchise history. They previously defeated the Oakland Raiders 48-21 in Super Bowl XXXVII in January 2003.

The Bucs and Chiefs will play Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on Feb. 7.