NFL Free Agents Who Could Blow Up on New Teams in 2021

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

Sometimes a change of scenery is all an NFL player needs.

So goes an annual theme as free agency approaches. Notable names and players who have shown hints of promise could erupt with new surroundings.

Whether it's because of a better schematic fit, more opportunity or more talented teammates, a few soon-to-be free agents who haven't broken out could become stars on new teams.

It's up to teams to decide if these free agents should get paid as if they will break out, but the following players have shown hints of promise that could be unlocked with new teams, making them possible steals on the open market.