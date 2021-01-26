49ers News: Jeff Wilson Jr. Agrees to 1-Year Contract After Career Year

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers' rather long list of pending free agents got shorter on Tuesday as the club announced it signed restricted free agent tailback Jeff Wilson Jr. to a one-year deal.

Terms of the contract were not immediately available.

The 2020 season was a career year for Wilson, who set personal bests with 126 carries, 600 yards and seven touchdowns.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.