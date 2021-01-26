    49ers News: Jeff Wilson Jr. Agrees to 1-Year Contract After Career Year

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIJanuary 27, 2021

    San Francisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. runs against the New England Patriots during an NFL football game at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
    Winslow Townson/Associated Press

    The San Francisco 49ers' rather long list of pending free agents got shorter on Tuesday as the club announced it signed restricted free agent tailback Jeff Wilson Jr. to a one-year deal. 

    Terms of the contract were not immediately available. 

    The 2020 season was a career year for Wilson, who set personal bests with 126 carries, 600 yards and seven touchdowns.

       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game. 

    Related

      Javon Kinlaw has minor knee surgery, on track for offseason training

      Javon Kinlaw has minor knee surgery, on track for offseason training
      San Francisco 49ers logo
      San Francisco 49ers

      Javon Kinlaw has minor knee surgery, on track for offseason training

      RSN
      via RSN

      Is Matthew Stafford worth the 49ers’ first round draft pick?

      Is Matthew Stafford worth the 49ers’ first round draft pick?
      San Francisco 49ers logo
      San Francisco 49ers

      Is Matthew Stafford worth the 49ers’ first round draft pick?

      Rob Guerrera
      via Niners Nation

      Stafford Trade Talks Underway

      Teams are already reaching out to Detroit to ‘initiate trade talks’ for Matthew Stafford (Schefter)

      Stafford Trade Talks Underway
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Stafford Trade Talks Underway

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Aaron Rodgers says there's no reason why he would not return to Packers

      Aaron Rodgers says there's no reason why he would not return to Packers
      San Francisco 49ers logo
      San Francisco 49ers

      Aaron Rodgers says there's no reason why he would not return to Packers

      RSN
      via RSN