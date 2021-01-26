    Aaron Rodgers: No Reason to Think I Won't Return to Packers Amid Trade Rumors

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 26, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL divisional playoff football game between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
    Mike Roemer/Associated Press

    Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers on Tuesday addressed comments he made Sunday following an NFC Championship Game loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, downplaying his uncertain future with the team.

    Rodgers said after the game, "A lot of guys' futures, they're uncertain, myself included." On The Pat McAfee Show, he said, "I don't feel like I said anything that I hadn't said before."

    "It was more a realization, I think, that ultimately my future is not necessarily in my control," he said. "... I don't think that there is any reason why I wouldn't be back. But there's not many absolutes, as you guys know, in this business."

    Rodgers' sentiment reflected how Corey Linsley, Aaron Jones, Robert Tonyan, Jamaal Williams and Allen Lazard will be free agents this offseason. The Green Bay offense could look a lot different when the 2021 season kicks off.

    However, Rodgers also seemed to underline how his dynamic with the team changed when the Packers moved up in the first round of the 2020 draft to select quarterback Jordan Love. Unlike other signal-callers in his age range, the 37-year-old Rodgers has given no indication he intends to retire any time soon.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The franchise could just have been proactively laying out a succession plan, but some wondered whether head coach Matt LaFleur was trying to move in a different strategic direction.

    LaFleur on Sunday made it clear he wants Rodgers back. According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, the nine-time Pro Bowler would like a new contract, which indicates he continues to see a path forward with Green Bay.

    Related

      The 20 Most Fascinating People in and Around Super Bowl LV

      The 20 Most Fascinating People in and Around Super Bowl LV
      NFL logo
      NFL

      The 20 Most Fascinating People in and Around Super Bowl LV

      Conor Orr
      via Sports Illustrated

      Snead Non-Commital on Goff

      GM says Jared Goff is a 'Ram at this moment' when asked if QB will return next season: 'Way too early to speculate'

      Snead Non-Commital on Goff
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Snead Non-Commital on Goff

      Cameron DaSilva
      via Rams Wire

      Three Takeaways from Packers NFC Championship Loss

      Three Takeaways from Packers NFC Championship Loss
      Green Bay Packers logo
      Green Bay Packers

      Three Takeaways from Packers NFC Championship Loss

      Gunnar Davis
      via PackersTalk.com | PackersTalk.com Blog Posts and Podcasts

      3 Most Likely Jordan Love Trade Spots

      Could the first rounder already be on the move? (FanDuel)

      3 Most Likely Jordan Love Trade Spots
      Green Bay Packers logo
      Green Bay Packers

      3 Most Likely Jordan Love Trade Spots

      The Duel
      via The Duel