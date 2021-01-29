How Every NBA Contender Can Fix Biggest Problem with a Trade

1 of 10

Biggest Weakness: Starting Power Forward

Trade Target: Julius Randle

The Boston Celtics have an odd-fitting frontcourt of Daniel Theis and Tristan Thompson, both traditional centers.

Unless he's setting a screen, Thompson is useless offensively outside the paint, and Theis is only 11-of-31 from three (35.5 percent) this season. This lack of spacing will only shrink driving lanes for Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker.

Individually, both are fine as center options. Thompson has a net rating of plus-2.3 this season, compared to Theis' plus-2.2. In the duo's 144 minutes on the floor together, however, the Celtics' net rating is minus-0.5.

Bringing in a more versatile power forward—one who can knock down threes at a higher clip and play-make for others at times—would help. Boston is just 29th in assist percentage (53.8 percent) and has remained in the bottom four even with Walker's return from a knee injury.

Julius Randle, 26, is assembling the best season of his career (22.5 points, 11.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists per game, 35.6 percent from three) for the New York Knicks. His long-term future with the franchise was in doubt after the team selected power forward Obi Toppin at No. 8 overall this past draft, meaning Randle could be available via trade.

The Celtics' $28.5 million trade exception from the Gordon Hayward sign-and-trade is more than enough to absorb Randle's $18.9 million salary, so the sides wouldn't have to match money when deciding on compensation.

A starting unit of Walker, Brown, Tatum, Randle and Thompson would fit together beautifully while containing better spacing and ball movement overall.