Deshaun Watson Pledges 4 College Scholarships to Houston Kids amid Trade Rumors

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson pledged four college scholarships to the winners of his 4 Books for #4 reading challenge Monday.

"He surprised them, got their contact info and gave each kid a scholarship to college. Parents were overwhelmed," Bryan Burney, Watson's business manager, told Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. "It was such an emotional moment. The one mother was speechless.

"He made a deal with the kids. He said, 'As long as you do a good job in school and apply yourselves, I'll take care of your college.' They just have to get accepted to college, get good grades and hold up their end of the bargain. It's a great thing."

More than 1,000 children in the Houston area entered the contest, totaling nearly 5,000 books read. The contest was run through Watson's charity in partnership with Ashley HomeStore.

Watson's future with the Texans remains uncertain after a falling out with the organization over its handling of personnel moves. The issues began last offseason when the team traded wideout DeAndre Hopkins and reached a new level when ownership chose to hire Nick Caserio as team's next general manager.

Watson had sought to be involved in the search for the new person in charge of football operations.