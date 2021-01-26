    Deshaun Watson Pledges 4 College Scholarships to Houston Kids amid Trade Rumors

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 26, 2021
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) scrambles away from Tennessee Titans linebacker David Long Jr. during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
    Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

    Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson pledged four college scholarships to the winners of his 4 Books for #4 reading challenge Monday.

    "He surprised them, got their contact info and gave each kid a scholarship to college. Parents were overwhelmed," Bryan Burney, Watson's business manager, told Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. "It was such an emotional moment. The one mother was speechless.

    "He made a deal with the kids. He said, 'As long as you do a good job in school and apply yourselves, I'll take care of your college.' They just have to get accepted to college, get good grades and hold up their end of the bargain. It's a great thing."

    More than 1,000 children in the Houston area entered the contest, totaling nearly 5,000 books read. The contest was run through Watson's charity in partnership with Ashley HomeStore.

    Watson's future with the Texans remains uncertain after a falling out with the organization over its handling of personnel moves. The issues began last offseason when the team traded wideout DeAndre Hopkins and reached a new level when ownership chose to hire Nick Caserio as team's next general manager.

    Watson had sought to be involved in the search for the new person in charge of football operations. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Report: Watson Expected to Have More Trade Value Than Rodgers

      Report: Watson Expected to Have More Trade Value Than Rodgers
      Houston Texans logo
      Houston Texans

      Report: Watson Expected to Have More Trade Value Than Rodgers

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      QB Carousel Predictions 🎠

      Where will Deshaun, Stafford and Dak land? We try to make sense of the wild QB market 📲

      QB Carousel Predictions 🎠
      NFL logo
      NFL

      QB Carousel Predictions 🎠

      Kristopher Knox
      via Bleacher Report

      Big Names Likely Back for SB

      AB, Antoine Winfield Jr., Le'Veon and Sammy Watkins are all expected to be healthy for Super Bowl LV (ESPN)

      Big Names Likely Back for SB
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Big Names Likely Back for SB

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Why Rodgers Leaving Makes No Sense 😑

      @Gagnon says neither Green Bay or AR12 would be better off after a separation 📲

      Why Rodgers Leaving Makes No Sense 😑
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Why Rodgers Leaving Makes No Sense 😑

      Brad Gagnon
      via Bleacher Report