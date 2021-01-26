LaTroy Hawkins, Wife Anita Help Hannah Viverette After TikTok Home Invasion

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Former MLB pitcher LaTroy Hawkins and his wife, Anita Hawkins, helped a woman move into a new apartment recently after she went viral on TikTok for catching a home invasion on camera.

According to TMZ Sports, LaTroy and Anita moved single mother Hannah Viverette into a new apartment complex that features around-the-clock security and paid her rent for six months.

TMZ reported last month that Viverette was recording dances for TikTok when a man walked into her Hagerstown, Maryland, apartment. After telling him to leave, Viverette exited her apartment and the man left through the balcony door.

Angel Moises Rodriguez-Gomez was arrested and charged with two counts of burglary, second-degree assault, stalking and malicious destruction of property before getting released on bail.

Anita Hawkins reportedly decided to help Miss Viverette since she felt a personal connection due to the fact that she was once homeless and a single teen mother.

Miss Viverette expressed gratitude for the help, saying: "I am so excited to settle into my new place! Thank you so much, Mrs. Hawkins. You have given me and my son so many reasons to smile!"

The 48-year-old LaTroy Hawkins is making the best of retirement by helping those in need following a 21-year MLB career, primarily as a reliever.

Hawkins pitched in the majors from 1995-2015 as a member of the Minnesota Twins, Chicago Cubs, San Francisco Giants, Baltimore Orioles, Colorado Rockies, New York Yankees, Houston Astros, Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Angels, New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays.

In 1,042 career regular-season appearances, Hawkins went 75-94 with a 4.31 ERA, 983 strikeouts and 127 saves.