Predicting the NFL's QB Carousel in 2021 Offseason

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Tom Brady was the prize of a prolific quarterback class in last year's free-agency period. He landed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and now his team is going to the Super Bowl.

While this year's edition of the quarterback carousel might not push a team to the NFL title game, it's going to be every bit as interesting.

Dak Prescott, Cam Newton, Jacoby Brissett, Mitchell Trubisky and Jameis Winston all have starting experience and are slated to hit free agency. Additionally, Matthew Stafford is expected to be traded, while Deshaun Watson is pushing for a move of his own.

So where will the carousel stop this offseason? That's what we're going to try to predict here.

You'll find bold forecasts for some of the top signal-callers expected to be on the move this offseason based on factors like player potential, team fit, cap space and roster construction. Draft positioning will also be considered here as a team like the Jacksonville Jaguars, who own the No. 1 pick in the draft, may not be interested in acquiring a veteran.

Quarterbacks covered are listed in alphabetical order.