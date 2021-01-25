Patrick Mahomes Says He's Excited to Face 'GOAT' Tom Brady in Super Bowl LV

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

There was no doubt what the biggest storyline of the Super Bowl would be as soon as all-time great Tom Brady and current great Patrick Mahomes clinched their spots with victories in Sunday's conference title games.

"To go up against Tom, all the success he's had, it's going to be a special moment," the Kansas City Chiefs' signal-caller said during an interview with 610 Sports Radio. "I'm excited for the opportunity to go up against the GOAT."

Calling Brady the best to ever do it isn't even a controversial statement at this point.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has six Super Bowl rings, three MVP awards and 14 Pro Bowl selections. This season was his first with a team outside the New England Patriots, and all he did was lead Tampa Bay to the Super Bowl at the age of 43.

This will be his 10th Super Bowl appearance, which is more than every franchise but the Patriots.

That anyone, let alone a 25-year-old, might realistically approach those numbers seems downright unlikely, but it is a testament to Mahomes' greatness that it isn't such an outlandish thought.

If he leads the Chiefs to a victory in the upcoming Super Bowl, he will have a league MVP and two Lombardi Trophies in his first three years as a starter. He nearly won the title in his first year as a starter as well but lost in overtime of the AFC Championship Game to Brady's Patriots without getting an opportunity to touch the ball in the extra period.

Mahomes has a long way to go to match Brady's resume and longevity, but his talent and potential as an all-time great is already unquestionable.

He will have another chance to further cement his early legacy on the sport's biggest stage and will look to beat Brady this time around.