Bills' Cole Beasley Says He Has Broken Fibula, Played Through Injury

Buffalo Bills receiver Cole Beasley said Monday he played through a broken fibula in the playoffs after suffering the injury in Week 16.

The 31-year-old sat out Week 17 but appeared in all three postseason games for the Bills. He made seven catches for 88 yards in Sunday's AFC Championship Game loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

"There was no way I was going to miss the playoff game, especially after watching in Week 17, so I was going to figure it out one way or another," Beasley told reporters.

