    Bills' Cole Beasley Says He Has Broken Fibula, Played Through Injury

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 25, 2021
    Alerted 53m ago in the B/R App

    Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland (21) after catching a pass during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

    Buffalo Bills receiver Cole Beasley said Monday he played through a broken fibula in the playoffs after suffering the injury in Week 16.

    The 31-year-old sat out Week 17 but appeared in all three postseason games for the Bills. He made seven catches for 88 yards in Sunday's AFC Championship Game loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

    "There was no way I was going to miss the playoff game, especially after watching in Week 17, so I was going to figure it out one way or another," Beasley told reporters.

           

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      NFL Reviewed a Non-Reviewable Ruling on Josh Allen Incompletion

      NFL Reviewed a Non-Reviewable Ruling on Josh Allen Incompletion
      Buffalo Bills logo
      Buffalo Bills

      NFL Reviewed a Non-Reviewable Ruling on Josh Allen Incompletion

      ProFootballTalk
      via ProFootballTalk

      Bills Made Jump, but Chiefs Remain Their 'Measuring Stick' in AFC

      Bills Made Jump, but Chiefs Remain Their 'Measuring Stick' in AFC
      Buffalo Bills logo
      Buffalo Bills

      Bills Made Jump, but Chiefs Remain Their 'Measuring Stick' in AFC

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com

      3 RBs the Bills Should Sign in Free Agency

      Which back do you want to see in Buffalo? (FanDuel)

      3 RBs the Bills Should Sign in Free Agency
      Buffalo Bills logo
      Buffalo Bills

      3 RBs the Bills Should Sign in Free Agency

      The Duel
      via The Duel

      Poyer's Wife Rachel Says Some Chiefs Fans Harrassed Her

      Poyer's Wife Rachel Says Some Chiefs Fans Harrassed Her
      Buffalo Bills logo
      Buffalo Bills

      Poyer's Wife Rachel Says Some Chiefs Fans Harrassed Her

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report