Lamar Jackson, Ravens GM Will Discuss Contract Extension Before Super Bowl

John Munson/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said Monday he hopes to meet with Lamar Jackson to discuss a long-term contract extension this offseason.

"I will be talking with Lamar probably within the next 10 days or so—he’s down in Florida," DeCosta said. "But we’ve got a great relationship; he’s got a great relationship with this organization. He’s a very easy person to talk to. Certainly deserves a contract. He has played phenomenal football over the last couple years. And our intention, and my intention, is to keep him in Baltimore for many, many years."

Jackson is scheduled to make just under $1.8 million in 2021, the fourth year of his rookie contract. It's academic that the Ravens will also pick up his fifth-year option, which will be worth an estimated $21.2 million.

