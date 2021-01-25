Tom Brady: 10th Super Bowl Is 'Pretty Surreal ... I Still Get to Live My Dream'

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is heading to his 10th Super Bowl after Sunday's 31-26 win over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game, which he called "surreal" after the win while speaking to Peter King of NBC Sports.

Brady reflected on his career to this point Sunday evening:

"It's been an interesting life for me, you know? I still get to do something I love to do and certainly don't take anything for granted. Just grateful to everyone who supports me. And obviously my wife, my kids. Nobody can do anything in life without incredible support. Grateful to my parents, for being raised the right way. The commitment they showed. And my friends over the years. I think man, I've accomplished all of these things and I think for me the best part is sharing it with everybody else and just seeing videos of my kids jumping around and my friends jumping around. It makes it all so special for me and worth everything because I still get to live my dream. It's an amazing feeling."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.