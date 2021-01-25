    Bills' Jordan Poyer's Wife Rachel Bush: Some Chiefs Fans Harassed Me at Game

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 25, 2021

    Buffalo Bills' Jordan Poyer (21) during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Indianapolis Colts Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
    Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

    Rachel Bush, the wife of Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer, said in a since-deleted tweet that Kansas City Chiefs fans were "disrespectful" toward her during Sunday's AFC Championship Game.

    "These drunk chiefs fans behind me knowing damn well I'm a wife saying s--t directly to me smh yuck," she wrote on Twitter, per TMZ Sports. "I've NEVER gotten into it with fans but holy cow... disrespectful... embarrassing... Most classless s--t I've ever seen... even the fans around them are embarrassed."

    Bush later added:

    The Chiefs beat the Bills on Sunday, 38-24, and are headed to their second straight Super Bowl, looking to defend their title. 

    Poyer, 29, had an excellent season in 2020, registering 124 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, five passes defensed and two forced fumbles. He's been one of Buffalo's most reliable defensive players since joining the team in 2017, with four straight seasons of 95 or more tackles. 

    Poyer did his part in Sunday's loss, registering eight tackles, including one particularly bone-crushing hit:

    It wasn't a great day overall for Buffalo's secondary, however, as Patrick Mahomes threw for 325 yards and three touchdowns. Granted, it's hardly the first secondary Mahomes has roasted in the playoffs over the course of his short career.

    Buffalo's future is bright despite Sunday's tough loss. 

