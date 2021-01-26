Ranking the NHL's 10 Best Goalie Tandems

0 of 10

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

A strong goaltending tandem can be a crucial part of an NHL team's success. With the 2020-21 regular season compressed into a tight 56-game schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic, having two capable goalies could be more important than ever.

Every team has a starting goaltender who plays most of the games and is supported by a reliable backup. A good example is the Tampa Bay Lightning duo of Andrei Vasilevskiy and Curtis McElhinney. For the purpose of this ranking, however, we're focusing on duos that have a history of splitting their duties more evenly or are expected to do so this season.

Some tandems, such as Tuukka Rask and Jaroslav Halak of the Boston Bruins, are entering their third season. Meanwhile, teams like the Montreal Canadiens and Vancouver Canucks made changes in the offseason. The Canadiens acquired Jake Allen to ease starter Carey Price's heavy workload. Meanwhile, the Canucks signed Braden Holtby to replace Jacob Markstrom, who signed with the Calgary Flames.

Here's our ranking of this season's best NHL goalie tandems. It is based on expectations entering this season rather than their play just two weeks into the year. Experience, performance and years together factored into the evaluation.