    Musician Trey Songz Arrested at Chiefs Game After Fighting with Police on Video

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 25, 2021

    Trey Songz performs at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
    Matt Sayles/Associated Press

    Singer Trey Songz was arrested and charged with trespassing, resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer at Sunday's AFC Championship Game.

    TMZ Sports posted video of the altercation, in which Songz connects with a punch and puts the officer in a headlock. Witnesses say Songz was acting in self-defense because the officer "went after him" after the singer asked a group of fans to stop heckling him.

    One person on the video can be heard yelling "arrest the cop." A police source said Songz was in jail overnight on a 24-hour hold and will be released Monday.

    Songz was previously charged with felony assault of a Detroit police officer in 2016. He later pleaded guilty to two counts of disturbing the peace as part of a plea deal and was sentenced to probation.

    The officer and a photographer who was involved later sued the singer.

