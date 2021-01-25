Patrick Mahomes Praises Kobe Bryant's Mentality After Chiefs Reach Super Bowl LV

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes evoked the late Kobe Bryant during his postgame press conference following a 38-24 win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game.

"The job's not finished," Mahomes told reporters, explaining how his mindset is similar to what Bryant displayed during his playing career. "When we went into the season, we weren't talking about going to the Super Bowl. We were talking about winning it again."

During the 2009 NBA Finals, the Los Angeles Lakers built an early 2-0 series lead on the Orlando Magic. Immediately after the Lakers' Game 2 victory, a reporter told Bryant how he was "still waiting for a big smile" out of the legendary guard before questioning whether Bryant was happy.

"What's there to be happy about?" Bryant responded. "... The job is not finished. Is the job finished? I don't think so."

Los Angeles went on to beat the Magic 4-1, bringing Bryant his fourth NBA title.

Mahomes has already accomplished a lot in his three seasons as Kansas City's starting quarterback. He's a three-time Pro Bowler, the 2018 MVP, and a Super Bowl champion who has guided the team to three straight AFC Championship appearances.

Even with all of the accolades and victories he has collected, the 25-year-old won't settle for being second-best with his team on the cusp of another Super Bowl triumph.

In the event the Chiefs beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Feb. 7, Mahomes probably won't settle for being a two-time Super Bowl winner, either.