Chiefs vs. Buccaneers: Initial Betting Odds, Favorite, Preview for Super Bowl 55

Sunday's victories by the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers ensured the NFL of having three regular-season rematches to end the postseason.

Kansas City and Tampa Bay completed season sweeps of the Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers, respectively, to reach Super Bowl LV.

Andy Reid's Chiefs come into the title clash with a slight edge since they hoisted the Lombardi Trophy last season and beat the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, in Week 12.

Tampa Bay may have an edge on paper since it is playing in its home stadium, but with limited capacity slated for Feb. 7, home-field advantage does not mean as much as it would in a typical year.

Super Bowl 55 Odds

Spread: Kansas City (-3)

Over/Under: 56

Moneyline: Kansas City -165 (bet $165 to win $100); Tampa Bay +143 (bet $100 to win $143)

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Preview

Kansas City was the last team to beat Tampa Bay.

The Chiefs downed the Buccaneers 27-24 in Week 12 at Raymond James Stadium, and that result should take away any unfamiliarity the AFC champion may have inside the venue.

Patrick Mahomes and Co. got off to a blistering start in that contest thanks to a couple of long touchdown passes to Tyreek Hill.

Kansas City's top wideout had the best game of his career against Tampa Bay, as he recorded 13 catches for 269 yards and three touchdowns.

Hill may not have another 200-yard game Feb. 7, but he can still cause plenty of issues for the Tampa Bay secondary, which played without safety Antoine Winfield Jr. in the NFC Championship Game.

Hill has three straight 100-yard playoff performances, and he has caught 17 of the 21 balls thrown in his direction this postseason.

The combination of Hill and Travis Kelce has been too much for opposing defenses to handle in recent weeks. Kelce has two triple-digit yardage performances and three touchdowns in his past two games.

If Mahomes is able to work the ball to his top two targets early and often, the Chiefs should be in fantastic shape from an offensive standpoint.

Defensively, the Chiefs have plenty of experience dealing with Brady, who has been a nemesis of Reid since the early 2000s when the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles were competing for Super Bowl titles.

In Brady's last two meetings with Kansas City, his offenses totaled 40 points. New England mustered 16 points in Week 14 of 2019, and Tampa Bay scored 24 in a come-from-behind effort in Week 12 this year.

Brady has a trio of 300-yard performances in four games against the Chiefs with Mahomes and Reid, but he does not have a stellar touchdown-to-interception ratio.

In the first two Brady-Mahomes meetings, the six-time Super Bowl winner threw two touchdowns and a pair of interceptions, both of which occurred in the 2019 AFC Championship Game. In the two defeats to Mahomes, Brady totaled four touchdowns and three interceptions.

If Kansas City's defense once again takes the ball away from Brady, it could set up Mahomes with a short field that turns into an advantage on the scoreboard.

Because of his postseason history, Brady should not be counted out until the end of the fourth quarter, but if Kansas City forces him into a few mistakes, it could avoid a potential fourth-quarter comeback out of the 43-year-old.

