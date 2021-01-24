    Matt LaFleur: Packers' Late FG in Loss to Buccaneers Felt Like 'Right Decision'

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IJanuary 25, 2021

    Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur asl in the first half against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
    Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

    Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur defended his decision to have his team attempt a field goal rather than go for a touchdown and two-point conversion that would have tied the game if successful.

    The Packers trailed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-23, with 2:05 left to play. On 4th-and-goal on the Tampa Bay 8-yard line, LaFleur sent out Mason Crosby, who hit his second of two field-goal attempts to make it 31-26.  

    The Packers defense failed to get the ball back, setting the stage for Tom Brady and the Bucs to advance to the Super Bowl. 

    LaFleur explained the decision after the game, telling reporters (h/t ESPN's Rob Demovsky) it "felt like it was the right decision":

    "Yeah, anytime it doesn't work out, you always regret it, right? It was just the circumstances of having three shots and coming away with no yards and knowing that you not only need the touchdown, but you need the 2-point [conversion]. The way I was looking at it was, we essentially had four timeouts with the two-minute warning.

    "We knew we needed to get a stop, and I thought we were going to have a stop there at the end, but we got called for [defensive pass interference] and it didn't work out. I think anytime something doesn't work out, do you regret it? Sure, but we're always going to be process-driven here, and the way our defense was battling, the way our defense was playing, it felt like it was the right decision to do. It just didn't work out."

    Leading up to the kick, Aaron Rodgers had thrown three incompletions to cap a nine-play, 58-yard drive that ate just 2:37 off the clock.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The defense worked Tampa Bay down to 3rd-and-4 at the Buccaneers' 37-yard line, but Packers cornerback Kevin King was whistled for pass interference, resulting in a 15-yard penalty and a first down. On the next play, which came from the Packers' 48-yard line, Green Bay committed a five-yard penalty for having too many players on the field.

    The decision to kick drew questions from many viewers, including those who bet on a Packers team that entered as 3.5-point favorites:

    Rodgers, who threw for 346 yards, three touchdowns and an interception and was sacked five times in the loss, said he had nothing to do with the decision to kick:

    "I didn't have a decision on that one. ... I understand the thinking, above two minutes with all of our timeouts," Rodgers said. "But it wasn't my decision." 

    The Buccaneers await the winner of the AFC Championship between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs

    Related

      Rodgers' Future Looms Over Packers

      @kalynkahler explains how Aaron Rodgers' future is grayer than ever following Green Bay's loss

      Rodgers' Future Looms Over Packers
      Green Bay Packers logo
      Green Bay Packers

      Rodgers' Future Looms Over Packers

      Ian Kenyon
      via Bleacher Report

      LaFleur's Call Could Cost Packers More Than Just a Game

      LaFleur's Call Could Cost Packers More Than Just a Game
      Green Bay Packers logo
      Green Bay Packers

      LaFleur's Call Could Cost Packers More Than Just a Game

      Conor Orr
      via Sports Illustrated

      Rodgers: Kevin King DPI Penalty Was 'Bad Call'

      Rodgers: Kevin King DPI Penalty Was 'Bad Call'
      Green Bay Packers logo
      Green Bay Packers

      Rodgers: Kevin King DPI Penalty Was 'Bad Call'

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Rodgers: Future Is Uncertain

      Aaron Rodgers after Packers' NFC Championship Game loss: 'A lot of guys' futures, they're uncertain, myself included'

      Rodgers: Future Is Uncertain
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Rodgers: Future Is Uncertain

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report