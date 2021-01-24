Aaron Rodgers Says His Future Is 'Uncertain' After Packers' Loss to Buccaneers

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Reaching a second successive NFC Championship Game apparently didn't eliminate any questions about Aaron Rodgers' long-term outlook with the Green Bay Packers.

"A lot of guys' futures, they're uncertain, myself included," Rodgers told reporters following a 31-26 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Rodgers is signed through 2023, and he played at an MVP level this year. He led the league in completion percentage (70.7) and touchdowns (48) while throwing for 4,299 yards.

His postgame comments could stem from the sense of frustration any player inevitably feels after a close defeat to end the season.

However, Rodgers' performance may reflect an ability to compartmentalize. Now that the games are over, the questions lingering from last offseason will once again come to the forefront.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters he "sure as hell" hopes Rodgers returns and the future Hall of Famer "better be back here."

Still, the 37-year-old hasn't forgotten how Green Bay traded up in the first round of the 2020 draft to select his replacement, rather than a player who could help the franchise while it still has a wide-open championship window.

Jordan Love didn't play a single snap in his rookie campaign, so the Packers probably aren't looking to hand him the keys to the offense in 2021. That's a two-way street, though.

Rodgers might be under contract, but the current situation the Houston Texans find themselves in with Deshaun Watson illustrates how quickly things can change when a star player becomes disgruntled.

Or perhaps he retires altogether, with his legacy assured and plenty of money in the bank.

Based on LaFleur's statement, whether Rodgers is a member of the Packers next season will rest squarely on his shoulders.