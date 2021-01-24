    Aaron Rodgers Says His Future Is 'Uncertain' After Packers' Loss to Buccaneers

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 25, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after the NFC championship NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. The Buccaneers defeated the Packers 31-26 to advance to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    Morry Gash/Associated Press

    Reaching a second successive NFC Championship Game apparently didn't eliminate any questions about Aaron Rodgers' long-term outlook with the Green Bay Packers

    "A lot of guys' futures, they're uncertain, myself included," Rodgers told reporters following a 31-26 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

    Rodgers is signed through 2023, and he played at an MVP level this year. He led the league in completion percentage (70.7) and touchdowns (48) while throwing for 4,299 yards.

    His postgame comments could stem from the sense of frustration any player inevitably feels after a close defeat to end the season.

    However, Rodgers' performance may reflect an ability to compartmentalize. Now that the games are over, the questions lingering from last offseason will once again come to the forefront.

    Packers head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters he "sure as hell" hopes Rodgers returns and the future Hall of Famer "better be back here."

    Still, the 37-year-old hasn't forgotten how Green Bay traded up in the first round of the 2020 draft to select his replacement, rather than a player who could help the franchise while it still has a wide-open championship window.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Jordan Love didn't play a single snap in his rookie campaign, so the Packers probably aren't looking to hand him the keys to the offense in 2021. That's a two-way street, though.

    Rodgers might be under contract, but the current situation the Houston Texans find themselves in with Deshaun Watson illustrates how quickly things can change when a star player becomes disgruntled.

    Or perhaps he retires altogether, with his legacy assured and plenty of money in the bank.

    Based on LaFleur's statement, whether Rodgers is a member of the Packers next season will rest squarely on his shoulders.

    Related

      LaFleur's Call Could Cost Packers More Than Just a Game

      LaFleur's Call Could Cost Packers More Than Just a Game
      Green Bay Packers logo
      Green Bay Packers

      LaFleur's Call Could Cost Packers More Than Just a Game

      Conor Orr
      via Sports Illustrated

      Rodgers: Kevin King DPI Penalty Was 'Bad Call'

      Rodgers: Kevin King DPI Penalty Was 'Bad Call'
      Green Bay Packers logo
      Green Bay Packers

      Rodgers: Kevin King DPI Penalty Was 'Bad Call'

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Matt LaFleur Explains Packers Kicking Late FG in 5-Point Loss to Buccaneers

      Matt LaFleur Explains Packers Kicking Late FG in 5-Point Loss to Buccaneers
      Green Bay Packers logo
      Green Bay Packers

      Matt LaFleur Explains Packers Kicking Late FG in 5-Point Loss to Buccaneers

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Rodgers: Future Is Uncertain

      Aaron Rodgers after Packers' NFC Championship Game loss: 'A lot of guys' futures, they're uncertain, myself included'

      Rodgers: Future Is Uncertain
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Rodgers: Future Is Uncertain

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report