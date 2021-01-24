Tampa Bay Buccaneers Need More from Tom Brady to Win Super Bowl LV

Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

Everyone can rattle off all of the wonderful accomplishments from Tom Brady's postseason career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl LV berth, but they can't overlook the fact that the 43-year-old quarterback must be better than what he showed in the NFC Championship Game to have a realistic chance of raising the Lombardi Trophy in two weeks.

How the all-time great performed during Sunday's second half during the Buccaneers' 31-26 victory simply wasn't good enough for a player of his stature with a Super Bowl appearance on the line.

No one could or should take away what Brady has done for a franchise that hadn't made the postseason during the previous 12 seasons before the future Hall of Fame quarterback arrived in free agency. The six-time Super Bowl champion served as an instant culture-changer.

"The belief he gave to this organization that it could be done. It only took one man," Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians told reporters after being crowned NFC champions.

Wide receiver Scotty Miller added, "[Brady is] probably the biggest reason why we are where we are."

Brady's resume is unmatched. He's about to make his 10th Super Bowl appearance. In fact, he'll be the first-ever professional football player to play in 10 championship games, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

But it's more than fair to question the quarterback's overall performance in a crucial contest after he faltered down the stretch and required an outstanding performance by his defense to secure another shot at the game's most coveted trophy.

Granted, quarterback wins is an absurd stat because every football play requires 11 players working in cohesion to properly execute. So the assignment of credit or blame should never fall entirely on signal-callers, though one can still acknowledge the position influences the game more than any other.

In Tampa Bay's case, the defense came to play when the Buccaneers needed it the most. Edge defenders Shaquil Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul terrorized the Green Bay Packers' reworked offensive tackles. Without David Bakhtiari in the lineup, Billy Turner and Rick Wagner struggled (even when aided by running backs and tight ends). Their consistent pressure—a combined five sacks and six quarterback hits between the two—changed the contest's entire complexion.

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

"I thought the defense was spectacular," Brady said afterward. "What they did today was amazing."

The unit had to be spectacular because the quarterback placed the team in a difficult position time and time again.

During an excellent first half in which the Packers struggled to slow the Buccaneers, particularly on third down, Brady threw for 202 yards and a pair of touchdowns, including an incomprehensible (mainly due to Green Bay's mind-boggling defensive approach) 39-yard connection with Scotty Miller with one second left in the second quarter.

Usually, "a tale of two halves" is the most cliche descriptor a sportswriter can use. But sometimes it's fair, and in this case it is when describing how Brady's play dramatically fell off during the third and fourth frames.

Before going into the individual mistakes, a single stat shows exactly how poorly the 21-year veteran performed during crunch time. According to ESPN's Seth Walder, Brady's raw QBR was 94.8 in the first half and 7.2 in the second. It's a staggering difference considering how many times he's previously been in a similar position. Brady is the closest thing to unflappable the NFL has ever experienced simply because he's seen it all. Defenses aren't going to fool him, and he knows exactly where to go with the ball based on pre- and post-snap reads.

Brady outright missed certain throws he shouldn't, and it's concerning with so much on the line the next time he takes the field. His three interceptions immediately jump off the screen.

As the 2020 campaign progressed, the long-tenured signal-caller grew in Tampa Bay's offense. He needed time to adjust to new surroundings, new coaches, different teammates and an aggressive offensive approach. His effectiveness in the deep passing game came to the forefront.

Arians' "no risk it, no biscuit" mentality never dissipates even when the throw isn't necessarily there, as Brady showed when he forced a deep pass down the sideline to a covered Mike Evans. The quarterback wasn't able to look off the safety enough, and Adrian Amos made a play on the ball while working over the top of the vertical route.

The second off-target pass drew plenty of disagreements on social media.

Brady had Evans open on a deep crossing pattern after the 6'5" receiver beat the Packers' nickel corner, Chandon Sullivan, off the jam. The quarterback lofted the ball so the trailing defensive back couldn't make a play on the pass. In doing so, Brady put a little too much air on the pass even for someone of Evans' stature and wingspan. Some will argue that Evans got his hands on the ball and should have made a play, but the quarterback clearly overthrew it a bit, and it deflected into the arms of cornerback Jaire Alexander.

On Tampa's next drive, Alexander picked Brady again.

Running back Leonard Fournette played a significant role in this miscue after not initially recognizing the oncoming safety blitz by Darnell Savage. In a 3rd-and-2 scenario at the 46-yard-line, Brady threw one up for grabs, and the ball fluttered into Alexander's awaiting arms at the 24-yard line.

The play itself didn't hurt the Buccaneers since Tampa Bay would have likely punted anyhow. However, Brady's poor decision shouldn't be overlooked. The quarterback was fortunate that Alexander couldn't return the interception. Plus, the Buccaneers could have pinned the Packers even deeper if the quarterback simply ate the sack instead of throwing the ball up for grabs.

With these three poor throws, Brady became the first quarterback since the '12 season to three or more interceptions when leading in the second half, according to the Associated Press' Josh Dubow. ESPN Stats & Info noted that Brady threw two fourth-quarter interceptions for the first time since the '12 AFC Championship Game and completed only one of six passes with three interceptions when attempting tosses of 15 or more yards in the second half.

One stat supersedes all others when contextualizing the Buccaneers victory: The Packers scored only six points off the three turnovers.

"It doesn't matter how many picks Tom throws. The defense has his back," Pierre-Paul told reporters.

While turnovers happen, two awful back-to-back passing attempts gave the Packers the ball back with 4:42 remaining and an opportunity to tie the game. On the first, Brady simply missed an open Chris Godwin along the sideline. A play later, the quarterback threw a grounder toward the running back in position for a screen pass. Clearly, pressure rattled Brady and he didn't want to take any chances.

Furthermore, the much-discussed pass interference call that sealed the Packers' fate looked like another poorly placed attempt by Brady. Kevin King's tug on Tyler Johnson's jersey may or may not have affected whether the pass would have found its intended target.

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

Deep down, Brady has to know he didn't play well enough when his team could have sailed into the Super Bowl. He can't in any way think his performance is acceptable considering who the Buccaneers will face to make their claim as the NFL's best.

The Kansas City Chiefs are an offensive juggernaut. As good as the Buccaneers are on defense, the game is heavily slanted in favor of offensive gameplay. With speed everywhere, the reigning Super Bowl champions are nearly impossible to slow down, let alone stop. If Brady falters for a significant stretch again, Tampa Bay has no chance whatsoever to claim the franchise's second Lombardi Trophy.

The greatest quarterback of all time plays for the first team to host a Super Bowl. No one questions Brady's place in history or the standard he set for everyone who follows. Yet the Buccaneers will need far more from their franchise quarterback than everyone saw Sunday to achieve the ultimate goal.

Brent Sobleski covers the NFL for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter, @brentsobleski.