Antonio Brown Rumors: Bucs Want to Sign WR to New Contract for 2021 Season

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

After a successful first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Antonio Brown could return to the team in 2021.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Sunday the team wants Brown back for next season after initially signing him to a one-year deal in October.

Brown totaled 45 catches for 483 yards and four touchdowns in eight games for Tampa Bay during the regular season, also scoring a touchdown in the NFC Wild Card Round victory over the Washington Football Team. He suffered a knee injury last week and will not be available for the NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers, per Rapoport.

The risk appears to be paying off for Tampa Bay after he went more than a year between games in the NFL.

Brown was suspended for the first eight games of 2020 as a result of violating the league's personal-conduct policy, including a no-contest plea to burglary and battery charges and allegedly sending intimidating texts to a woman who accused him of sexual harassment. The latter, along with a litany of other charges, led to his release from the New England Patriots early in the 2019 season.

Tom Brady pushed for the Buccaneers to sign Brown and personally vouched for him, per Jason La Canfora and Shanna McCarriston of CBS Sports, even letting the receiver stay at his house.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The pairing has worked well with Tampa Bay making a run to the conference title game.

With Brady still under contract through 2021, the team could keep the two together while remaining a contender next season. Even if Chris Godwin leaves in free agency, a receiving corps with Brown, Mike Evans and Scott Miller would still be one of the best in the NFL.