Brandon Boston Jr., Kentucky Beat Cameron Thomas, LSU to Earn SEC Upset

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

Brandon Boston Jr. posted 18 points and six rebounds as the Kentucky Wildcats defeated the LSU Tigers 82-69 at home in Rupp Arena on Saturday.

The Wildcats never trailed after Keion Brooks Jr. hit a pair of free throws to put UK up 6-4 with 17:29 remaining in the first half.

UK led 49-36 at halftime and never saw its advantage creep below five points for the remainder of the game.

LSU forward Trendon Watford led all scorers with 26 points on 10-of-20 shooting, and Tigers guard Cameron Thomas added 18 points. However, LSU shot just 15-of-45 (33.3 percent) from the field outside Watford's effort, leading to its poor offensive showing.

Eight Wildcats scored six or more points, and the team outrebounded LSU 46-31. Isaiah Jackson grabbed 15 of those boards off the bench.

Elsewhere, Brooks added 15 points and nine boards, and Olivier Sarr pitched in 13 points and five rebounds.

UK improved to 5-9 overall and 4-3 in SEC play. LSU fell to 10-4 and 5-3 in the SEC.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Kentucky, which broke a three-game losing streak, will visit Alabama on Tuesday. The Crimson Tide sit atop the SEC with an 8-0 conference mark.

The Tigers, who have lost two straight, will look to bounce back against the Texas A&M Aggies on the road Tuesday.