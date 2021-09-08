X

    Penguins' Sidney Crosby Expected to Miss 6 Weeks After Surgery on Wrist Injury

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistSeptember 8, 2021

    Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby skates during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers in Pittsburgh, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

    The Pittsburgh Penguins announced star Sidney Crosby underwent successful wrist surgery Wednesday and will miss at least six weeks, which includes the start of training camp.

    "This is not a new injury for Sid," general manager Ron Hextall said. "It is something that he has played through for years. After exhausting all minimally invasive options and much discussion, it was decided that surgery was in his best interest."

    Crosby has dealt with his share of injuries over the course of his 16-year career. He missed 28 games during the 2019-20 season with a core muscle injury. 

    That season marked the first time in seven years that the 34-year-old sat out more than seven games. It's perhaps not a coincidence that season was arguably the worst year of his storied career. He had a negative plus-minus (minus-eight) for the first time since his rookie campaign in 2005-06.

    The three-time Stanley Cup winner was better last season, posting a plus-eight with 62 points on 24 goals and 38 assists in 55 games.

