Bills vs. Chiefs: Daily Fantasy Sleepers, Lineup Picks for FanDuel, DraftKings

Some combination of Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and Stefon Diggs should be part of your daily fantasy football lineups for conference championship weekend.

The top targets of Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen have put up some of the most consistent numbers in the NFL this season.

Since a good amount of DFS players will use the trio in single-game or all-day slates, you need to choose one or two players expected to have a low roster percentage to create separation on leaderboards.

Mecole Hardman and Dawson Knox have been solid depth pieces in their respective passing attacks, and if they contribute in any fashion during the AFC Championship Game, they could be the difference-makers you need to land in the top positions.

DFS Lineup Picks

Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City

Kelce is a slightly better selection than Hill from the top tier of Kansas City's skill position players.

The tight end had more targets, receptions and receiving yards than the No. 1 wideout in the regular season. The only edge Hill possessed was with four more touchdowns.

In the divisional round, both players caught eight balls off 10 targets. Hill totaled a single yard more than Kelce, but the tight end found the end zone.

Although Mahomes will target both players at a high rate, Kelce is the better play because of his postseason scoring history. The tight end scored five of his seven playoff touchdowns in his past four appearances, while Hill only has two postseason scores from last year's AFC Championship Game.

Kelce should be rostered in a large amount of single-game and full-day contests because he is the best tight end playing Sunday, but if he delivers a set of high totals, you should be able to rely on him as a foundational piece to your lineup.

Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo

Combining Diggs and Kelce should be a popular strategy.

Diggs recorded more than 100 receiving yards in five of his past six games. He has six end-zone trips in that span.

Buffalo's No. 1 wideout hauled in six catches on eight targets for 46 yards and a score in Week 6 against Kansas City. While those numbers are not as high as the ones from his recent streak, it is a promising sign for what he can do Sunday.

The main difference between Diggs and Hill is that the former Minnesota Viking does not have a high-profile competitor for catches and targets, like Kelce is for Hill in Kansas City.

Allen could call on Diggs early so he can get comfortable in his first AFC Championship Game. If they combine on a regular basis, the receiver could be in line for another triple-digit showing that makes him one of the highest DFS scorers.

DFS Sleepers

Mecole Hardman, WR, Kansas City

Hardman was the preferred third option behind Kelce and Hill against the Cleveland Browns.

He brought in all four of his targets for 58 yards, but he did not find the end zone. Kelce caught the only receiving score in that divisional-round clash.

Since Week 14, Hardman caught all of his targets in three games and recorded more than 20 yards in each contest.

There could be some hesitancy to roster Hardman because of his lack of scoring, but he could be the perfect risky option at wide receiver to use beneath Hill, Diggs, Davante Adams or Mike Evans.

Hill is expected to be locked in a battle with Tre'Davious White, which could allow more targets to be sent in Hardman's direction. While he may not score, Hardman could be a perfect add from a points-per-reception standpoint since he has been able to take advantage of the opportunities when Mahomes has thrown to him.

Dawson Knox, TE, Buffalo

Knox is the value play at tight end for Sunday's entire slate.

Kelce, Robert Tonyan and Rob Gronkowski have higher profiles and are likely to be targeted at larger rates given their roles in their respective offenses.

However, Knox could be a difference-maker in the red zone for the Bills if Diggs is occupied by multiple defenders.

Kansas City can approach Diggs in that fashion since the Bills ran the ball so few times with Zack Moss out injured in the divisional round. Devin Singletary received seven carries against the Baltimore Ravens, and if the Bills frequent the passing game again, Allen could use his arm more in red-zone situations.

Knox caught a touchdown pass in the Wild Card Round and had a stretch in the regular season when he had three scores in four games from Weeks 12-15.

If Allen looks for Knox inside the 20-yard line, he could be the perfect low-value addition to a lineup with many notable names.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.