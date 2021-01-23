Jets, Blue Jackets Updated Lines After Pierre-Luc Dubois, Laine, Roslovic Trade

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

The Winnipeg Jets and Columbus Blue Jackets shook up their rosters significantly Saturday with a blockbuster trade involving forward Pierre-Luc Dubois and Patrik Laine.

The Jets announced that they sent Laine and forward Jack Roslovic to the Blue Jackets for Dubois and a third-round pick in the 2022 NHL draft.

Following the trade, here is a look at the potential line combinations for Winnipeg:

Line 1: Kyle Connor (LW) - Mark Scheifele (C) - Blake Wheeler (RW)

Line 2: Andrew Copp (LW) - Pierre-Luc Dubois (C) - Nikolaj Ehlers (RW)

Line 3: Jansen Harkins (LW) - Paul Stastny (C) - Mason Appleton (RW)

Line 4: Mathieu Perreault (LW) - Trevor Lewis (C) - Kristian Vesalainen (RW)

Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets' lines could look something like this:

Line 1: Boone Jenner (LW) - Alexandre Texier (C) - Patrik Laine (RW)

Line 2: Liam Foudy (LW) - Max Domi (C) - Oliver Bjorkstrand (RW)

Line 3: Mikhail Grigorenko (LW) - Mikko Koivu (C) - Cam Atkinson (RW)

Line 4: Eric Robinson (LW) - Jack Roslovic (C) - Nathan Gerbe (RW)

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.