    Jets, Blue Jackets Updated Lines After Pierre-Luc Dubois, Laine, Roslovic Trade

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJanuary 23, 2021

    Columbus Blue Jackets center Pierre-Luc Dubois (18) plays against the Nashville Predators in an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

    The Winnipeg Jets and Columbus Blue Jackets shook up their rosters significantly Saturday with a blockbuster trade involving forward Pierre-Luc Dubois and Patrik Laine.

    The Jets announced that they sent Laine and forward Jack Roslovic to the Blue Jackets for Dubois and a third-round pick in the 2022 NHL draft.

    Following the trade, here is a look at the potential line combinations for Winnipeg:

    • Line 1: Kyle Connor (LW) - Mark Scheifele (C) - Blake Wheeler (RW)
    • Line 2: Andrew Copp (LW) - Pierre-Luc Dubois (C) - Nikolaj Ehlers (RW)
    • Line 3: Jansen Harkins (LW) - Paul Stastny (C) - Mason Appleton (RW)
    • Line 4: Mathieu Perreault (LW) - Trevor Lewis (C) - Kristian Vesalainen (RW)

    Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets' lines could look something like this:

    • Line 1: Boone Jenner (LW) - Alexandre Texier (C) - Patrik Laine (RW)
    • Line 2: Liam Foudy (LW) - Max Domi (C) - Oliver Bjorkstrand (RW)
    • Line 3: Mikhail Grigorenko (LW) - Mikko Koivu (C) - Cam Atkinson (RW)
    • Line 4: Eric Robinson (LW) - Jack Roslovic (C) - Nathan Gerbe (RW)

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

