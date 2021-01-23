Super Bowl 2021: Matchup Predictions and Odds Ahead of Championship Round

Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

Each of the four remaining Super Bowl contenders presents an intriguing championship storyline.

The Kansas City Chiefs are going for a championship repeat, Tom Brady is trying to lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a title game in their own stadium, Aaron Rodgers is attempting to get back to the Big Game under a new head coach and the Buffalo Bills are one win away from making their first appearance since the 1993 season.

Those storylines, combined with the talent on the four rosters, create plenty of buzz around all of the potential Super Bowl matchups.

However, only two sides can emerge from the conference championship round ,and a strong case could be made for both home teams to progress from Sunday's contests and into Super Bowl LV.

Super Bowl Odds

Kansas City: +190 (bet $100 to win $190)

Green Bay: +210

Buffalo: +375

Tampa Bay: +450

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Matchup Prediction

Kansas City vs. Green Bay

The Chiefs and Packers have arguably been the best teams in the NFL this season.

Kansas City went 14-2 in the regular season, but its group of first-string players only lost once. The second defeat occurred in Week 17 with Chad Henne starting for Patrick Mahomes.

Andy Reid's side gutted out its divisional-round win without Mahomes on the field, but it should have the star quarterback available for Sunday's clash with the Bills.

Mahomes has a 5-1 postseason record, and he played well in both of the AFC Championship Games he participated in.

The Chiefs quarterback put together two nearly identical stat lines in his two AFC title tilts. He had 295 yards and three touchdowns versus the New England Patriots two seasons ago and 294 yards and three touchdowns against the Tennessee Titans last year.

As a whole, Kansas City has more experience at this level than the Bills since it is set to host its third straight AFC Championship Game. Most of Buffalo's roster are playing at this stage for the first time.

Kansas City also owns a regular-season victory over the Bills, in which it held the AFC East squad to 206 total yards and 17 points.

Green Bay suffered a much different fate in its regular-season showdown with the Buccaneers. The Packers scored the first 10 points and then gave up 38 to Brady and Co.

Matt LaFleur's team is on a seven-game winning streak, during which it beat a trio of playoff qualifiers at Lambeau Field by a combined 56 points. In fact, the Packers took every game of their winning run by seven points or more. There were only two one-score victories in that lot.

Green Bay's offensive line can counter Tampa Bay's top defensive strength on the interior. The Packers ran for more than 120 yards in six of their past seven games. If Green Bay continues to win the battle on the interior, Rodgers should have plenty of time to work in the pocket, and the Packers should be able to get their pair of running backs going as a complement to the quarterback.

Of course, Green Bay has to be wary of the threat Brady poses at this stage of the postseason, but in his past two road conference championship games, he threw for two touchdowns and four interceptions.

If Kansas City and Green Bay win their respective conference championship games, they will meet in Tampa, Florida, on Feb. 7 in a rematch of the first-ever Super Bowl.

