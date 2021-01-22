Megan Rapinoe Scores Twice as USWNT Tops Colombia 6-0 in Friendly

John Raoux/Associated Press

The United States women's national soccer team beat Colombia for the second time this week thanks to a 6-0 win in a friendly on Friday at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Team USA outscored Colombia 10-0 this week after winning 4-0 on Monday.

On Friday, Megan Rapinoe scored two first-half goals within a 10-minute span to turn a 1-0 edge into a commanding 3-0 halftime lead.

Her first tally came after Rose Lavelle's cross found its way to Emily Sonnett, who beat defender Diana Ospina to the ball and guided it to Rapinoe.

The captain then sent the ball past a sea of defenders and goalie Sandra Sepulveda thanks in part to a reflection for Team USA's second score in the 35th minute:

Eight minutes later, Sam Mewis, who scored a hat trick against Colombia on Monday, drew a foul in the penalty area. That set up Rapinoe in the 44th minute for her second goal and the United States' third:

Catarina Macario set the early tone for Team USA with an excellent run to finish off Ali Krieger's fantastic cross and get the United States on the board in the third minute:

The 21-year-old earned the goal in just her second career USWNT cap and first start. She is a star in the making, dominating at Stanford from 2017-2019, scoring 46 goals in 51 appearances and winning the Hermann Trophy in 2018 and 2019. Macario now plays for Lyon in Division 1 Feminine.

In the second half, Mewis continued to showcase another dominant performance without getting on the scoresheet. This time, her cross found Lynn Williams, who headed home Team USA's fourth goal in the 60th minute:

Williams has now scored 10 goals in 31 national team appearances.

The United States brought on a host of substitutes shortly after the Williams goal, and one of them came through for Team USA's fifth courtesy of Lindsey Horan.

A pinpoint corner from Crystal Dunn found its way to Julie Ertz, who flicked the ball to Horan. The Portland Thorns FC midfielder took care of the rest from there for her 20th-career national team goal:

Another sub closed the scoring, with Midge Purce coming off the bench for her first-career national team goal.

Carli Lloyd collected a loose ball and spotted the attacking Purce, who was perfect in the box, finishing off the sequence with an excellent header.

The United States fired off 33 shots (12 on goal) versus Colombia's two (none on goal). Team USA also controlled possession for 67 percent of the match.

Team USA is now off for a month but will return for the SheBelieves Cup, a four-team tournament that will begin February 18 and take place at Exploria Stadium.

Team USA will open against Canada. Brazil and Japan will round out the tournament.