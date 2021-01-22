    Video: Bills Fan Rings Bell, Smashes Table After Completing Cancer Treatment

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJanuary 23, 2021

    Buffalo Bills fans celebrate during the first quarter of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)
    Brett Carlsen/Associated Press

    Buffalo Bills fan Victor Neilson celebrated the end of five months of chemotherapy treatment by donning his team's helmet and jersey and jumping through a table, Bills Mafia-style (h/t Buffalo News).

    Neilson, who was a patient at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville, received the traditional bell-ringing from loved ones and hospital staff while he jumped. He wrote on Instagram that he's officially cancer-free. 

    Bills Mafia has quickly become one of the most recognizable and passionate fanbases in American professional sports, known for stunts such as jumping through tables before games.

    It also features Bills superfan (and Bills Mafia founder) Ken Johnson (nicknamed Pinto Ron) getting doused in ketchup and mustard pregame, as John Gonzalez of The Ringer noted.

    Most notably, however, Bills Mafia's charitable efforts are exceptional, with fans donating over $1 million to Oishei Children's Hospital in memory of quarterback Josh Allen's grandmother, Patricia, who died in November.

    That's in addition to other efforts, including raising nearly a half-million dollars for the Louisville chapter of Blessings in a Backpack in honor of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who suffered a concussion during his team's AFC Divisional Round matchup against the Bills on Jan. 16.

    For now, Neilson, Pinto Ron and the rest of Bills Mafia will gear up for the team's AFC Championship battle against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. A Bills win would give them a Super Bowl berth for the first time since January 1994. 

