NFC Championship Game 2021: Updated Odds, Prop Bets for Bucs vs. Packers

Davante Adams OVER 87.5 Receiving Yards

The last time the Packers and the Buccaneers faced off, Green Bay wideout Davante Adams was held to just 61 receiving yards on six catches. That makes this particular prop seem a tad daunting, though there are a couple of other factors to consider.

For one, that contest marked Adams' first game back from a hamstring injury. The following week, he caught 13 passes for 196 yards and two scores. The other factor is that Green Bay is likely to rely on the pass against Tampa's No. 1-ranked run defense.

Seeing as how Adams is clearly Rodgers' most-trusted target, this could lead to a lot of opportunities. Their chemistry should allow the two to find holes in Tampa's secondary.

"I don't think you get a real appreciation until you're in a building and you can see how two guys work so well together," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

Expect Adams to hit the over here.

Aaron Jones UNDER 62.5 Rushing Yards

While the Packers should be able to make strides in the passing game, they're likely to struggle on the ground. Tampa's defense ranks first in rushing yards allowed, rushing touchdowns allowed and yards per carry allowed in 2020.

The New Orleans Saints rushed for 104 yards as a team against the Buccaneers last week, and it marked only the fifth time all season a team went for more than 100 on the ground against Tampa.

The last time he went against the Buccaneers, running back Aaron Jones totaled just 15 yards on 10 carries. While he may find more running room this time around, Green Bay isn't likely to utilize a run-heavy approach.

There's little reason for the Packers to attack the strength of the Buccaneers defense, and so, the opportunities for Jones as a runner aren't likely to pile up. Expect him to stay below 63 rushing yards on the day.

Rob Gronkowski OVER 2.5 Receptions

Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski isn't the same player he was during his prime. However, he's a trusted member of the Tampa receiving corps and the player with whom Brady shares the most chemistry.

Gronkowski averaged less than three receptions during the regular season and has just one catch in the postseason thus far. Therefore, the under could seem like the smart bet at first blush. However, one must consider that fellow pass-catcher Antonio Brown won't be available for this game and that Brady will be inclined to avoid Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander.

This should lead to Brady looking to attack Green Bay's safeties and linebackers in coverage. Gronk can thrive in such a situation, as he proved back in Week 6, catching five passes for 78 yards and a score against the Packers.

Plus, Brady is likely to go to the guys he trusts most in a game of this magnitude. Expect Gronkowski to be a big part of the game plan on Sunday and to top three receptions in the game.