Report: Philip Rivers, ESPN to Discuss NFL Analyst Role After QB's Retirement

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

Philip Rivers' playing career may be over, but the eight-time Pro Bowler may not be done with the NFL for good.

Per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Rivers will speak with ESPN about a role as an NFL analyst.

Rivers announced his retirement from the NFL after 17 seasons on Tuesday, telling Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune "it's just time."

Football won't be completely absent from Rivers' life. He lined up a head-coaching job at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama last May for whenever he decided to walk away from playing.

Marchand did note ESPN's plan is for Steve Levy, Louis Riddick and Brian Griese to remain in the broadcast booth for Monday Night Football, but the network might need additional analysts if it adds more games to the schedule as part of a potential new television rights deal with the NFL.

ESPN's current broadcast contract with the NFL expires after the 2021 season. John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal reported in August that ESPN is trying to "upgrade its package, which could mean moving off of 'Monday Night Football.'"

Rivers earned high marks from his fellow players after he announced he was retiring. Houston Texans star J.J. Watt called him "one of the smartest I've ever played against and a hell of a competitor."

In 17 seasons between the Los Angeles Chargers and Indianapolis Colts, Rivers threw for 63,440 yards and 421 yards. He made 252 consecutive starts from 2006-20 between the regular season and playoffs.