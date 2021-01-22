Aaron Rodgers Says He Always Tried to Make Late Packers GM Ted Thompson Proud

MIKE ROEMER/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers discussed his special link to late former Packers general manager Ted Thompson on Friday.

Rodgers told reporters: "It's always going to be personal because I was his first draft pick. He wanted so badly—whether he'd admit it or not—for me to have success because he stuck his neck out for me."

"I definitely wanted to prove that he made the right decision, and I think he was really proud of what I achieved," Rodgers added.

Thompson, who announced in 2019 that he was diagnosed with an autonomic disorder, died Wednesday at the age of 68.

Rodgers was Thompson's first draft pick after he became the Packers' general manager in 2005. While it turned out to be one of the greatest picks in NFL history, it was controversial at the time.

The former Cal quarterback experienced a precipitous fall in the 2005 NFL draft after the San Francisco 49ers chose Alex Smith over him with the No. 1 overall pick.

Rodgers fell all the way to the Packers at No. 24 and Thompson snapped him up despite the fact that future Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre was still Green Bay's starter.

Favre remained the starter for three more seasons before Rodgers got his opportunity, and he didn't disappoint. Rodgers led the Packers to a Super Bowl win in his third season as a starter, thus justifying Thompson's pick.

Rodgers went on to become one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time with nine Pro Bowl nods and three first-team All-Pro selections. He is also a two-time NFL MVP and is likely to make it three this season after throwing for 4,299 yards, 48 touchdowns and just five interceptions during the regular season.

Thompson served as Green Bay's GM from 2005-17 and remained with the team as an advisor until his death.

Thompson had a huge impact on the current Packers roster, as he drafted Rodgers in addition to other stars such as wide receiver Davante Adams, running back Aaron Jones and offensive tackle David Bakhtiari.

Rodgers has undoubtedly made Thompson proud over the years, and if he leads the Packers to a Super Bowl win this season, it would be the perfect way to honor him.