    NFL Announces Super Bowl LV Will Host 22K Fans at Raymond James Stadium

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 22, 2021

    FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2020, file photo NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during a news conference in Miami. “The NFL stands with the Black community, the players, clubs and fans,” NFL Goodell said last week. “Confronting recent systemic racism with tangible and productive steps is absolutely essential. We will not relent in our work.” (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
    Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

    NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced Friday the league is planning to host 22,000 fans for Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

    The group will include 7,500 vaccinated health care workers, mostly from the local community, who will be invited as guests amid the coronavirus pandemic along with 14,500 ticketed fans.

    "These dedicated health care workers continue to put their own lives at risk to serve others, and we owe them our ongoing gratitude," Goodell said. "We hope in a small way that this initiative will inspire our country and recognize these true American heroes. This is also an opportunity to promote the importance of vaccination and appropriate health practices, including wearing masks in public settings."

                     

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Alex Smith Backs Eric Bieniemy

      QB says ‘it’s ridiculous’ his former coach hasn’t been hired as a HC yet

      Alex Smith Backs Eric Bieniemy
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Alex Smith Backs Eric Bieniemy

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy:

      'Yes, I do want to be a head coach'

      Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy:
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy:

      NFL.com
      via NFL.com

      Former Packers GM Dies

      Super Bowl champion GM Ted Thompson, 68, died Wednesday night

      Former Packers GM Dies
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Former Packers GM Dies

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Eagles Pick Their New HC

      Philly will hire Colts OC Nick Sirianni as its next HC (Schefter)

      Eagles Pick Their New HC
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Eagles Pick Their New HC

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report