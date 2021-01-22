NFL Announces Super Bowl LV Will Host 22K Fans at Raymond James Stadium

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced Friday the league is planning to host 22,000 fans for Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

The group will include 7,500 vaccinated health care workers, mostly from the local community, who will be invited as guests amid the coronavirus pandemic along with 14,500 ticketed fans.

"These dedicated health care workers continue to put their own lives at risk to serve others, and we owe them our ongoing gratitude," Goodell said. "We hope in a small way that this initiative will inspire our country and recognize these true American heroes. This is also an opportunity to promote the importance of vaccination and appropriate health practices, including wearing masks in public settings."

