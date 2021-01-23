The 5 NFL Players Likeliest to Be Traded Next

0 of 5

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

It didn't take long for NFL trade speculation to kick into overdrive.

While this happens every year after the regular season, this year is especially interesting with an apparent divide between a star quarterback and a franchise that is rebuilding its coaching staff.

Add other spots of quarterback drama thanks to coaching changes and/or draft positioning, along with some familiar names in trade rumors, and this offseason could feature the most notable player movement in a long time.

Let's look at the most likely trade candidates right now, ranking them in order of how soon they could be traded with No. 1 the most likely to move first. Team direction, player desires and timing play a role in the rankings.