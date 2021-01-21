    Lions Owner Sheila Ford Hamp Hopes Calvin Johnson Relationship Can Be Fixed

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 21, 2021

    FILE - In this Dec. 27, 2015, file photo, Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson (81) warms up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Ford Field in Detroit. Johnson, in his first-year of eligibility, was selected as a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2021 on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski, File)
    Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

    Calvin Johnson is one of the greatest players in Detroit Lions history, but the six-time Pro Bowler has made it clear in the past he doesn't want anything to do with the franchise.   

    Speaking to reporters Thursday, Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp indicated she is hoping to mend fences with Johnson at some point:

    “Well, I'm not going to go into the money issue, but I hope we can repair things with Calvin Johnson. He was obviously an amazing player for us and we're going to continue to reach out to him and hope that we can repair things because I think it's important that he come back into the Lions family. We'd love if he could or he will."

     

