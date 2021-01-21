Lions Owner Sheila Ford Hamp Hopes Calvin Johnson Relationship Can Be Fixed

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

Calvin Johnson is one of the greatest players in Detroit Lions history, but the six-time Pro Bowler has made it clear in the past he doesn't want anything to do with the franchise.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp indicated she is hoping to mend fences with Johnson at some point:

“Well, I'm not going to go into the money issue, but I hope we can repair things with Calvin Johnson. He was obviously an amazing player for us and we're going to continue to reach out to him and hope that we can repair things because I think it's important that he come back into the Lions family. We'd love if he could or he will."

