Jaguars GM Trent Baalke: No. 1 Pick in 2021 NFL Draft Won't Be an Easy Decision

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been the consensus projected No. 1 pick of the 2021 NFL draft for months, but Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke says it will not be an easy decision.

"I don't know if that word exists in the National Football League," Baalke told reporters during Thursday's introductory press conference. "So it certainly puts you in the driver's seat, but there are no easy decisions in the National Football League. You work through the process, you do the best job you can, and then you make the decision based on the knowledge you've acquired."

The Jaguars are in rebuilding mode after going 1-15 during the 2020 season.

They have made the playoffs just once since 2007 and have struggled to find a franchise cornerstone at the quarterback spot. They surely want to pair a quarterback and coach they can build around for years to come and have hired Urban Meyer as the head coach.

"Anytime you have the first pick in the draft and you're making a decision that's this impactful to the organization, there's challenges with that," Baalke said. "So it's an extremely important decision, and I'm looking forward to going through the process with coach and ownership to make that decision."

Other candidates to be the first overall pick are Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, BYU quarterback Zach Wilson and Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell.

While Fields and Meyer share an Ohio State connection, the all-time great college coach had retired as the leader of the Buckeyes by the time Fields arrived in Columbus. Meyer was still close to the program, but he did not develop a player-coach relationship with Fields as the quarterback of his offense.

As for Lawrence, there is good reason he has been assumed as the No. 1 pick for so long.

There is seemingly no throw he can't make, and he has the athleticism to make plays with his legs and escape pressure in the pocket. He made the College Football Playoff three times and won a national championship at Clemson while looking the part of a future NFL signal-caller.

Baalke may say it's not an easy decision, but it would be shocking if the Jaguars chose anyone else.