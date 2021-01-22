Bucs vs. Packers: Updated Odds, Predictions for NFC Championship Game 2021

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

Sunday's NFC Championship Game will feature an all-time great quarterback matchup. On one side will be Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, a six-time champion playing his first season with a new franchise. On the other will be longtime Green Bay Packers gunslinger Aaron Rodgers, perhaps the most gifted passer in league history.

Of course, there is a lot more going on in this game than just quarterback play. Green Bay and Tampa entered the postseason as two of the hottest—and arguably most complete—teams in the conference.

From Davante Adams, Aaron Jones and Chris Godwin to Shaquil Barrett, Lavonte David and Jaire Alexander, this game is loaded with talent on both sides of the ball. It could just as easily turn on a big defensive play or backbreaking run as on a clutch throw from Brady or Rodgers.

No matter how the game is decided, though, fans should be treated to one exciting and memorable matchup. Here's everything you need to know about it.

NFC Championship Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 24

Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: Fox, Fox Sports Go

Line*: Green Bay -3.5

Over/Under*: 51.5

Prediction: Green Bay 27, Tampa Bay 24

*from DraftKings Sportsbook.

While no team is completely healthy at this point in the postseason, injuries shouldn't play a major factor in this game. According to the injury report, only three players—Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis, Buccaneers wideout Antonio Brown and Tampa defender Jason Pierre-Paul—were completely out of practice Thursday.

The one key injury storyline to watch is at Green Bay's left tackle spot. Starter David Bakhtiari was lost to a torn ACL while preparing for the season finale.

This could prove to be critical, as one matchup to keep an eye on is Green Bay's offensive line against Tampa's stout defensive front. The Buccaneers ranked first in both total run defense and yards per carry allowed while also amassing 48 sacks in the regular season.

The Buccaneers have the potential to make Green Bay one-dimensional offensively while also pressuring Rodgers with their front four—as they did during their 38-10 win in Week 6. The Buccaneers, though, aren't expecting a repeat performance to come easily.

"You can't fall into that trap of what happened last time," Tampa coach Bruce Arians told reporters. "They're a much, much better football team [and] we're a much better football team."

The Packers have only lost twice since facing the Buccaneers—by a combined nine points—and have seen Rodgers play some of the best football of his career.

Another critical matchup to watch will be Green Bay's secondary against the Buccaneers' collection of talented pass catchers. Led by Alexander, the Packers have done a tremendous job of limiting opposing passing attacks in recent weeks. They haven't surrendered 250 passing yards in a game since their Week 11 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Since that Week 11 game, the Packers defense has also forced nine turnovers.

If the Packers can avoid making things easy for Brady and perhaps force him into a few mistakes, they'll have a good chance of coming out victorious.

Tom Brady threw multiple interceptions four different times during the regular season. The Buccaneers went 0-4 in those games while losing just once when Brady didn't have a turnover.

