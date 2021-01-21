Bruce Arians: Aaron Rodgers 'Kind of Invented' Using Eyes to Manipulate Defense

Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians praised Aaron Rodgers' ability to manipulate a defense with his eyes.

"He kind of invented that stuff," Arians said of the Green Bay Packers quarterback Thursday. "He's outstanding at looking one way and throwing the other. His ability to make a play out of nothing is one of the best in the league."

Arians will have to figure out how to slow down Rodgers on Sunday as the Packers host the Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game.

Stopping the Packers hasn't been an easy task this season, with the squad tops in the NFL with 31.8 points per game.

Rodgers is a favorite to win his third MVP award after leading the NFL with 48 passing touchdowns and just five interceptions. He also led the league with a 70.7 completion percentage and 121.5 passer rating.

Though Davante Adams has been a star as the No. 1 wideout, Rodgers has kept defenses off balance with his ability to spread the ball around.

Including last week's 32-18 win over the Los Angeles Rams and the NFL's No. 1 scoring defense, the Packers have scored at least 22 points in 16 of 17 games this year. The only exception was a 38-10 loss to the Buccaneers, where Rodgers threw two interceptions with zero touchdowns.

Arians will hope his defense can have similar success with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.