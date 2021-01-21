    Bruce Arians: Aaron Rodgers 'Kind of Invented' Using Eyes to Manipulate Defense

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 21, 2021

    Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass during an NFL divisional playoff football game between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
    Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians praised Aaron Rodgers' ability to manipulate a defense with his eyes.

    "He kind of invented that stuff," Arians said of the Green Bay Packers quarterback Thursday. "He's outstanding at looking one way and throwing the other. His ability to make a play out of nothing is one of the best in the league."

    Arians will have to figure out how to slow down Rodgers on Sunday as the Packers host the Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game.

    Stopping the Packers hasn't been an easy task this season, with the squad tops in the NFL with 31.8 points per game.

    Rodgers is a favorite to win his third MVP award after leading the NFL with 48 passing touchdowns and just five interceptions. He also led the league with a 70.7 completion percentage and 121.5 passer rating.

    Though Davante Adams has been a star as the No. 1 wideout, Rodgers has kept defenses off balance with his ability to spread the ball around.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Including last week's 32-18 win over the Los Angeles Rams and the NFL's No. 1 scoring defense, the Packers have scored at least 22 points in 16 of 17 games this year. The only exception was a 38-10 loss to the Buccaneers, where Rodgers threw two interceptions with zero touchdowns.

    Arians will hope his defense can have similar success with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

    Related

      Alex Smith Backs Eric Bieniemy

      QB says ‘it’s ridiculous’ his former coach hasn’t been hired as a HC yet

      Alex Smith Backs Eric Bieniemy
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Alex Smith Backs Eric Bieniemy

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy:

      'Yes, I do want to be a head coach'

      Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy:
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy:

      NFL.com
      via NFL.com

      Former Packers GM Dies

      Super Bowl champion GM Ted Thompson, 68, died Wednesday night

      Former Packers GM Dies
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Former Packers GM Dies

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Eagles Pick Their New HC

      Philly will hire Colts OC Nick Sirianni as its next HC (Schefter)

      Eagles Pick Their New HC
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Eagles Pick Their New HC

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report