Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Practices for 2nd Straight Day amid Injury Recovery

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

Patrick Mahomes practiced with the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday ahead of the AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills, according to The Athletic's Nate Taylor.

The Chiefs listed Mahomes (concussion/toe) on their injury report, and he was limited in practice Wednesday. His status for Sunday's game remains unknown.

From the moment he exited Kansas City's divisional-round win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Mahomes' health has become one of the NFL's biggest storylines. Seeing him stumble to his feet and needing to be helped off the field was a jarring sight.

The team announced he had been evaluated for a concussion and wouldn't return.

During an appearance Tuesday on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Fox Sports' Jay Glazer downplayed the severity of Mahomes' head injury and said "the toe is probably more of an issue." Glazer, who also works as a mixed martial arts trainer, added the 2018 MVP may have been inadvertently choked out by Browns linebacker Mack Wilson.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid struck an optimistic tone when talking about Mahomes on Wednesday.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"He's done well up to this point," Reid told reporters. "Today [Mahomes was allowed to do] limited work and no contact. That's kind of what we're doing on Wednesday, so this fit in well."

The importance of Mahomes to Kansas City's offense goes without saying.

The team survived in the divisional round with Chad Henne finishing the game, and the 35-year-old made a critical fourth-down throw to Tyreek Hill in the final minutes to preserve the victory.

If the Chiefs need Henne to go the entire way in the conference championship, they could be in serious trouble. The Michigan product started in Week 17, when Kansas City had already sewn up the top seed. You have to go back to 2014 to find his last start in a game of consequence.

That Mahomes is continuing to practice is an encouraging sign about his availability for Sunday.