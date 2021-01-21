    Report: Joe Cullen Hired, Joins Urban Meyer's Coaching Staff as Jaguars DC

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 21, 2021
    Alerted 3h ago in the B/R App

    FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2012, file photo, Jacksonville Jaguars defensive line coach Joe Cullen yells from the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets in Jacksonville, Fla. Cullen turned down an offer to be Boston College's defensive coordinator, instead choosing to stay in Jacksonville and help coach Mike Mularkey turn things around. (AP Photo/Stephen Morton, File)
    Stephen Morton/Associated Press

    Urban Meyer is starting to fill out his coaching staff, reportedly hiring Joe Cullen away from the Baltimore Ravens.   

    Per ESPN's Jamison Hensley and Dan Graziano, Cullen will be the Jacksonville Jaguars' new defensive coordinator. 

    NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted Cullen was Meyer's top choice for defensive coordinator. He becomes the third Ravens assistant coach to leave for a new job since the team's season ended with a 17-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round on Saturday. 

    Yahoo Sports' Josh Alper reported Tuesday that Ravens defensive backs coach Jesse Minter will become defensive coordinator at Vanderbilt. Linebackers coach Mike Macdonald was named Michigan's defensive coordinator on Sunday. 

    Cullen is returning to Jacksonville after spending the past five seasons as the Ravens defensive line coach. He has helped develop several key players for Baltimore's defense over the years, including Michael Pierce, Brandon Williams and Timmy Jernigan. 

    The Ravens defense has ranked eighth or higher against the run each of the past three seasons. 

    Cullen previously worked in Jacksonville as the defensive line coach from 2010-12 under Jack Del Rio and Mike Mularkey. The 53-year-old has never been a defensive coordinator at the NFL level, but he did serve in that role at the college level for Richmond (1997-98, 2000) and Indiana (2004). 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Gary Kubiak Officially Retires

      Vikings will now seek their sixth OC in six years as Kubiak steps down

      Gary Kubiak Officially Retires
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Gary Kubiak Officially Retires

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy:

      'Yes, I do want to be a head coach'

      Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy:
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy:

      NFL.com
      via NFL.com

      Report: Jags request an interview with Colts assistant Marcus Brady for OC job

      Report: Jags request an interview with Colts assistant Marcus Brady for OC job
      Jacksonville Jaguars logo
      Jacksonville Jaguars

      Report: Jags request an interview with Colts assistant Marcus Brady for OC job

      James Johnson
      via Jaguars Wire

      Robert Saleh Says It's 'Very Humbling' to Be NFL's 1st Muslim Head Coach

      Robert Saleh Says It's 'Very Humbling' to Be NFL's 1st Muslim Head Coach
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Robert Saleh Says It's 'Very Humbling' to Be NFL's 1st Muslim Head Coach

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report