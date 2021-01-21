    Antonio Brown Will Be Game-Time Decision for Bucs vs. Packers with Knee Injury

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 21, 2021

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
    Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians confirmed Antonio Brown will be a game-time decision for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers.

    Arians added that Brown, who's battling a knee injury, could possibly suit up for the team even if he's unable to practice this week.

    The seven-time Pro Bowler had one catch for 10 yards in Tampa Bay's 30-20 divisional-round victory over the New Orleans Saints. He was on the field for just 40 percent of the team's offensive snaps, per Pro Football Reference.

    Arians told reporters after the game Brown was set to undergo an MRI on his knee. According to ESPN's Jenna Laine, the MRI didn't show any significant structural damage.

    The Bucs listed Brown (knee) on their injury report, and he was unable to practice Wednesday. Equally concerning, Mike Evans (knee), Chris Godwin (quad) and Ronald Jones II (quad/finger) were all limited in practice.

    Upon serving his eight-game suspension for a violation of the NFL's personal-conduct policy, Brown became an impactful contributor to Tampa Bay's offense over the second half of the regular season. The 32-year-old caught 45 receptions for 483 yards and four touchdowns, and his 60.4 receiving yards per game were third-highest on the team.

    If Brown were the only skill player dealing with an injury, then it probably wouldn't be a big problem for the Bucs. However, the extent to which questions surround the receiver position raises concerns.

