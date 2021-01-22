10 NHL Coaches and General Managers Who Could Be on the Hot Seat in 2020-21

0 of 10

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The NHL began its abbreviated 56-game 2020-21 season on Jan. 13. For several coaches and general managers, this campaign could determine their ongoing employment.

Some, such as Columbus Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella and Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas, are under pressure to guide their respective clubs to a championship. Others, such as San Jose Sharks GM Doug Wilson and Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan, face scrutiny to keep their aging clubs in playoff contention.

Here's a look at the NHL coaches and general managers who could find the spotlight hotter than usual in 2020-21.