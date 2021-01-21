AEW Dynamite Defeats NXT in Ratings as Sting, Darby Allin Challenged by Team Taz

Charles Sykes/Associated Press

AEW Dynamite scored a ratings victory over WWE NXT in this week's edition of the Wednesday night wrestling war.

According to Bryan Alvarez of Figure Four Online, Dynamite averaged 854,000 viewers during its two-hour broadcast on TNT, while NXT brought in 659,000 viewers during its two-hour show on USA Network.

Dynamite was headlined by a huge match involving the Inner Circle members with the winning team becoming the "official" tag team of the Inner Circle.

The Triple Threat tag team match pitted Chris Jericho and MJF against Santana and Ortiz and the team of Sammy Guevara and Jake Hager.

Jericho and MJF ultimately pulled out the victory when MJF pinned Guevara by grabbing his trunks, meaning Jericho and MJF are likely to work toward challenging for the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

Another big segment on Dynamite saw Sting address Darby Allin on the microphone in an attempt to explain why he helped Allin last week in his TNT Championship match against Brian Cage.

Sting was interrupted by Team Taz, however, and Taz made some veiled threats, which could be a sign that a tag team match involving Sting is in the works (warning: some language NSFW).

Also on Dynamite, Hangman Page and the Dark Order defeated Angelico, Jack Evans, Dr. Luther and Serpentico only for Page to reject entry into the Dark Order, Cody Rhodes beat Peter Avalon, Jon Moxley won a squash match, Private Party and Matt Hardy defeated Matt Sydal and Top Flight and Penelope Ford beat Leyla Hirsch.

The main event of NXT was the second-ever Fight Pit match with Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher going head-to-head in the unique structure.

Ciampa seemingly had Thatcher on the ropes and was trending toward a victory, but Thatcher managed to get Ciampa's leg stuck in the cage and applied a modified Stretch Muffler, forcing Ciampa to tap and giving Thatcher a 2-0 record in what has become his signature match.

NXT also saw the continuation of the men's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and the beginning of the first-ever women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

On the men's side, Kushida and Leon Ruff defeated Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory, and Lucha House Party beat Imperium, after which Alexander Wolfe returned.

In the women's tournament, Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro upset Mercedes Martinez and Toni Storm thanks in large part to interference from NXT Women's champion Io Shirai.

Additionally, Karrion Kross beat Ashante Adonis in a squash, and Bronson Reed defeated Tyler Rust.

