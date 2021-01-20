John Harbaugh: Critics of Ravens Offense Are 'Going to Have to Live with It'

Don Wright/Associated Press

Even after losing in the divisional round of the playoffs for the second straight season, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh doesn't want to hear any more criticism about the offense.

The Ravens finished first in the NFL in rushing this season but last in passing, but Harbaugh provided a strong defense of his team Wednesday, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN:

"The reason why I'm strong on this is because it goes back to the same criticism we've heard the last three years about not being the type of an offense or the type of a quarterback that some people want to see. They're just going to have to live with it because Lamar Jackson has won a lot of football games here and our offense has won us a lot of football games here and we're not apologizing for that for one second."

The Ravens scored just three points in the 17-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills with the offense struggling even before Jackson left the game with a concussion.

The offense was an issue in the playoffs last year as well during a 28-12 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Despite the postseason struggles, the offense ranked No. 1 in points scored in 2019 and stayed respectable at seventh in 2020.

"We can talk about the other 25 teams and talk about what they're not doing to fit somebody's eye," Harbaugh said, referring to the squads that finished below them in scoring offense.

It's an indication that things aren't going to change much for Baltimore heading into 2021, with the offense likely still depending on the run.

Jackson has rushed for over 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons, while running back J.K. Dobbins can be a star next season after averaging 6.0 yards per carry as a rookie. As long as everyone remains healthy, this should remain an elite rushing attack that will be difficult to stop.

Harbaugh still conceded there could be improvements to the passing game, notably the addition of a "big, physical receiver" if the team can afford it this offseason.