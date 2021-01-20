Bruce Arians: Antonio Brown's Status for Packers Game TBD Because of Knee Injury

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have yet to make a determination about Antonio Brown's availability for Sunday's NFC Championship Game.

Head coach Bruce Arians told reporters Brown is still day-to-day with a knee injury. That matches what NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported earlier Wednesday:

ESPN's Jenna Laine reported Brown underwent an MRI, which didn't show any structural damage.

The seven-time Pro Bowler's usage has been somewhat limited in the playoffs. He had three receptions for 59 yards between the wild-card and divisional rounds, and he didn't play in half of Tampa Bay's offensive snaps in either encounter.

Brown had emerged as a steady contributor in the passing game over the second half of the regular season, though. He caught 45 passes for 483 yards and four touchdowns over eight games. His 60.4 receiving yards per game were third-highest on the team.

The Bucs still have Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, Scotty Miller and Rob Gronkowski. Should Brown's knee injury preclude him from playing against Green Bay, Tom Brady will have plenty of aerial options.

Considering the AccuWeather forecast is calling for a high of 32 degrees and a 56 percent chance of snow, the running game may prove to be more pivotal, too.

Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones II combined to run for 125 yards against the New Orleans Saints, and they might set the tone once again in the conference title game.