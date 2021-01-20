Dan Campbell Reportedly Signs 6-Year Contract to Be Lions Head Coach

Uncredited/Associated Press

The Detroit Lions and new head coach Dan Campbell have reportedly reached an agreement on a six-year contract.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the news Wednesday. Detroit later confirmed the hire:

Campbell was rumored as the Lions' choice after the New Orleans Saints, for whom he as an assistant head coach and tight ends coach under Sean Payton for the past five years, were eliminated from the playoffs Sunday by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It took a couple of days to hammer out the details, but now the 44-year-old Texas native is set to take over the Lions following their 5-11 season in 2020.

The former NFL tight end spent three seasons in Detroit (2006-08) during his playing career. The team won just 10 games during his tenure and has only qualified for the playoffs three times since his departure, never advancing beyond the wild-card round.

So Campbell faces a tall task in helping turn around the franchise as he becomes a full-time head coach for the first time. Before his time in New Orleans, he spent six years on the Miami Dolphins staff, including 12 games as their interim head coach in 2015. The Dolphins went 5-7 in those contests.

Payton praised the Texas A&M product after adding him to the Saints staff in 2016.

"I think he's a great worker. He's always a good team guy," Payton said. "I had a chance to see him coach in Miami and watch the success he's had, and then even in a short period of time, becoming the head coach there, so that was an easy decision for me because I just know how he is. And I know he's a great teacher."

Before Campbell gets to put those teaching skills in action, he'll have to work with new Lions general manager Brad Holmes to revitalize the roster during the offseason.

Detroit's talent level is well below the NFL's championship contenders, which was evident as it ranked 20th in total offense and last in total defense in 2020.