Colts' Top QB Options in 2021 NFL Draft, Free Agency After Philip Rivers Retires

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday, which leaves the team with a vacancy at the sport's most important position.

"It's just time," Rivers told Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune. "It's just right."

The 39-year-old NC State product spent the final season of his career with the Colts after 16 years with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers.

Indianapolis is also scheduled to see veteran backup Jacoby Brissett enter free agency, so here's a look at some of the top options they can target either with the 21st overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft or on the open market:

Draft

Mac Jones (Alabama)

Kyle Trask (Florida)

Trey Lance (North Dakota State)

Free Agents

Unless the Colts make a blockbuster trade for a high-end quarterback like the Houston Texans' Deshaun Watson, a long shot made even less likely by the teams playing in the same division, it's a situation where the front office will probably add both a veteran and a rookie to the roster in the offseason.

Indianapolis won't pick high end to select one of the top QB prospects, a group led by Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State's Justin Fields, but it's a pretty deep class at the position.

Jones could land somewhere in the teens, which would put him out of Indy's reach unless it trades up, but he'd be hard to pass on if he's available.

The Crimson Tide standout completed 77.4 percent of his throws for 4,500 yards with 41 touchdowns and four interceptions during his first full season as a starter. He also helped lead Bama to a perfect 13-0 record and the program's 18th national title.

Pairing Jones with Fitzpatrick, who's proved himself as a rock-solid short-term option, would give the Colts the ingredients to remain in the mix of the AFC next season.

"Fitz Magic" ranked fifth in ESPN's Total QBR in 2020 after posting a 68.5 percent completion rate with 13 touchdowns and eight picks in nine appearances for the Miami Dolphins while splitting time with rookie Tua Tagovailoa.

A similar transition could happen in Indianapolis if Jones, or whichever rookie the Colts select, is able to make substantial progress throughout the year. If the development is a little slower, the 38-year-old Harvard product could hold down the fort for the entire season.

The wild card could be a trade for the Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz, who spent his first two NFL years under the guidance of offensive coordinator Frank Reich, who's now the Colts' head coach.

"I'm not sure Frank would take him," a source told Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer after Wentz's poor performance in 2020 led him to get benched for rookie Jalen Hurts.

So the Colts have a lot of different avenues to explore in the coming months, but with a roster coming off an 11-5 season, there will likely be an effort to retain their own free agents, including wide receiver T.Y. Hilton and defensive end Denico Autry, along with trying to find an immediate solution under center.

A smooth transition that avoids a total rebuild while still finding the quarterback of the future is ideal. Only time will tell whether that's actually possible, though.