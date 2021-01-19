Wayne Gretzky's 13,000 Square-Foot Mansion's Listing Price Rises to $29 Million

Mark Schiefelbein/Associated Press

Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky is reportedly selling his mansion in Thousand Oaks, California, for $29.3 million, according to a report by the Toronto Sun.

In October, Jack Flemming of the Los Angeles Times reported the house was listed for $22.9 million.

The mansion is 13,000 square feet, and the property is 6.6 acres. Per Flemming, it includes "two guesthouses, a swimming pool, tennis court and entertainment area surrounded by rolling lawns and manicured gardens."

The Sun reported Gretzky and his wife, Janet, are again listing the property after "previously selling it to baseball star Lenny Dykstra for $23.5 million in 2007 when Gretzky moved to Arizona to coach the Phoenix Coyotes."

Dykstra went bankrupt, however, and after several others owned the estate, the Gretzkys snatched it back up in 2018.